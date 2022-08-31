Read full article on original website
BRENHAM ISD HONORS DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI
Four distinguished graduates of Brenham ISD were honored today (Friday) at a luncheon commemorating the 147th anniversary of the school district. Family, friends and other supporters gathered at the Blinn College Student Center to recognize four community leaders: Mayme Dennis Gardner, a lifelong teacher and educator; Clarence Gerke, president and owner of Memorial Oaks Chapel and community philanthropist; Gus Mutscher, a past member of the Texas House of Representatives and former Washington County judge; and Ben Seeker, an Army veteran, past president of the Washington County Veterans Association and current commander of Brenham VFW Post 7104.
BRENHAM CUBS DEFEAT BELTON 42-7 TO GET FIRST WIN
After a one hour long lightning delay, the Brenham Cubs and the Belton Tigers were finally able to get onto the field, and it was all Cubs from there. Brenham rolled to a 42-7 victory over Belton. Rylan Wooten got the scoring going in the first quarter with an 85...
HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: PETER DO
Advice to other students about preparing for the future: Always be prepared. Learn to. live with pain. You live with pain about 60% of your life so be adaptive and find a way to. deal with it. Almost everything in 2022 is at an all time low, you have to...
BURTON PANTHERS SCRAPE PAST HEARNE WITH 6-0 OVERTIME VICTORY
Burton will travel to Schulenburg next Friday. Kick-off is set for 7:30.
BUCS GET BACK ON TRACK WITH THREE SET SWEEP OVER COASTAL BEND
The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team earned its first Region XIV victory of the year with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Coastal Bend College on Thursday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers improved to 9-1 on the year while earning their first conference win of the...
MAIN STREET BOARD TO MEET ON TUESDAY
The City of Brenham Main Street Board has a lengthy agenda at their next meeting on Tuesday afternoon. In Regular Session, the Main Street Board is scheduled to hear a recommendation from the Economic Vitality Committee to approve an Economic Impact and Innovation Grant Fund Application for Top Cars. The...
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
RIBBON CUTTING SATURDAY FOR BRENHAM QUALITY MEAT MARKET
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Saturday) for a meat market in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Quality Meat Market, located at 509 South Market Street, with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Brenham Quality Meat Market offers products such as...
SINGER SUZY BOGGUSS TO PERFORM AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
Grammy award-winner, Suzy Bogguss is coming to the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre (TBC) in Brenham. The concert will take place at 7pm on Saturday September 24th. Bogguss performs popular Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk and Americana music. Much of her repertoire is taken from the great Merle Haggard who she toured with for many years.
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
NEW EXHIBIT OPENING AT THE BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM ON SATURDAY
The Brenham Heritage Museum is opening a new exhibit tomorrow (Saturday) in its Julie and Larry Tegeler Bus Depot Gallery. The exhibit, which is entitled “Art from Our Collection”, showcases a wide variety of art contained in the museum’s permanent collection. Pieces on display include oil paintings,...
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
