A Brenham woman was arrested for outstanding warrants Thursday evening. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 5:50, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with Megan Todd, 24 of Brenham, in the 700 block of Medical Parkway in reference to outstanding warrants for her arrest. Todd was taken into custody for Bond Surrender Criminal Trespass, Bond Surrender Theft of Property between $100 and $750, Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750, and Forgery Financial Instrument between $100 and $750. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO