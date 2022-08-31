ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Keshana King
6d ago

so the boyfriend lied about kicking the door in......then she's listed as suicide instead of homicide. who did the bf know to get this all done? crazy and sad this even was allowed to go on for so long

Debbie Wall
6d ago

seen this story and the police department ought to be ashamed of themselves this woman absolutely did not commit suicide and used detectives did not do your job just another Philadelphia person that you blew off

Shane Kirby
5d ago

I never heard of someone stabbing themselves 20 times to commit suicide and explain the bruises doesn't sound right obviously a homicide

