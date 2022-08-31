PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO