so the boyfriend lied about kicking the door in......then she's listed as suicide instead of homicide. who did the bf know to get this all done? crazy and sad this even was allowed to go on for so long
seen this story and the police department ought to be ashamed of themselves this woman absolutely did not commit suicide and used detectives did not do your job just another Philadelphia person that you blew off
I never heard of someone stabbing themselves 20 times to commit suicide and explain the bruises doesn't sound right obviously a homicide
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County
NJ Murder Suspect Who Dumped Body In Woods Nabbed In Philadelphia: Prosecutor
Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured
Man shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead after shooting in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, 4 others injured
Bloody Labor Day Weekend rocks 2 major crime cities: 'Devastating and unacceptable'
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
21-year-old fatally shot in Olney section of Philadelphia
RELATED PEOPLE
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of shooting husband in Upper Dublin Township
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caught on Camera: Rare religious statue stolen from the alter of Camden County church
Philly skaters stole a legendary 300-pound bench from New York City
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
Birdsboro Woman Being Charged with Trespassing
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 21