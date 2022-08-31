ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Young's Restaurant & Ice Creamery

Since 1954 this Valley Park restaurant has been serving superb fried chicken, burgers and ice cream with the sincere friendliness of a true neighborhood joint. The chicken is the star, pressure-fried and absolutely delicious, with thin, crisp breading and tender meat. Don't overlook the burgers, though. Stack the thin patties two or three high and pair with fries or onion rings for a satisfying meal. Fried cod and shrimp are also available. Ice cream is soft-serve and available in vanilla, chocolate or a combo of the two, with plenty of fixings to customize your cup, cone or concrete. Cash or check only!
FOX2now.com

Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis

Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend? Check out these three festivals. Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis. Work off calories after Labor Day weekend with Generation …. Gateway Cup returns over Labor weekend. Gateway Cup returns over Labor weekend. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church...
advantagenews.com

Neighborhood bar with new twists

This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer

It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
FOX 2

Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled.  ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold

Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
lutheranmuseum.com

Dad Dies on His Birthday

I have to admit that after writing two consecutive posts that highlighted 150th birthdays, I looked to see if there was yet another one born on this day in 1872 to make it three consecutive days. I was unsuccessful. Instead, you will read the story of a family in which the date of September 4th shows up twice.
FOX2now.com

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church hosts annual Greek Festival

In the Central West End, greek food is on the labor day menu. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church hosts annual Greek …. Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside …. Hazelwood murder suspect considered armed and dangerous. World’s Fare in Forest Park mixes fun with history. U. City’s mayor...
