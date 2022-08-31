Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
FOX2now.com
Tea Time with Judi D! See why women prefer tall men and the benefits of smiling
St. LOUIS — Turn that frown upside down, see why putting on a smile even when you don’t feel like it can lift your mood and see more benefits. Then a new study is out, most women prefer taller men, we explore this study and the new business Dolly Parton is starting.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Young's Restaurant & Ice Creamery
Since 1954 this Valley Park restaurant has been serving superb fried chicken, burgers and ice cream with the sincere friendliness of a true neighborhood joint. The chicken is the star, pressure-fried and absolutely delicious, with thin, crisp breading and tender meat. Don't overlook the burgers, though. Stack the thin patties two or three high and pair with fries or onion rings for a satisfying meal. Fried cod and shrimp are also available. Ice cream is soft-serve and available in vanilla, chocolate or a combo of the two, with plenty of fixings to customize your cup, cone or concrete. Cash or check only!
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: The Japanese Festival is at the Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS — Celebrating the history, culture, and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States. It’s this Saturday through Monday at the Missouri Botanical Garden. MissouriBotanicalGarden.org.
FOX2now.com
Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis
Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend? Check out these three festivals. Labor Day weekend fun: Festivals all around St. Louis. Work off calories after Labor Day weekend with Generation …. Gateway Cup returns over Labor weekend. Gateway Cup returns over Labor weekend. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church...
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
advantagenews.com
Neighborhood bar with new twists
This newer establishment on the western border of Madison County has developed a pretty loyal following. Part of that comes from honoring the memory of the longtime neighborhood bar housed there previously, but a lot comes from the new twists it has added to the atmosphere. The statement on the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About St. Louis Summer
It's hot. We're hot. You're hot. The humidity is making it way hotter. Can anyone turn the AC on? Will we get a flash flood that makes it cooler out but ruins our home in the next four hours? There's just so much that goes into summer in St. Louis that is downright annoying — and has potential to threaten our lives. Instead of being sad the long days are behind us, we should look forward to things we won't miss about summer in St. Louis.
