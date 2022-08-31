Report: Manuel Akanji Has Passed His Manchester City Medical

Manuel Akanji has passed his Manchester City medical ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund this evening.

Fabrizio Romano gave the deal a " Here We Go!" earlier on today, and Manuel Akanji has now passed his medical ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The centre-back will join Manchester City in a deal worth 17million, and is expected to compete for a place in the first-team upon arrival.

Pep Guardiola felt the team needed another centre-back after the injuries sustained at the start of the season.

Manuel Akanji has passed his Manchester City medical. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten BVB, Manuel Akanji has complete his medical ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund. The centre-back flew into Manchester last night.

The player is now expected to sign his contract and relevant paperwork tonight, with the deal scheduled to be announced tomorrow by Manchester City.

The deal came out of the blue from a transfer rumour perspective. Akanji was not on Manchester City's original list of centre-back's this summer, but made sense at this stage of the window.

When Nathan Ake got injured, and it was revealed how long Aymeric Laporte's recovery time was, Pep Guardiola felt a new centre-back was needed.

Manchester City almost cost themselves the league at the back end of last season due to a crisis in the centre-back area, and Manuel Akanji has been brought in to alleviate that problem.

He is very strong on the ball and good in the air. The deal is expected to be completed tonight, and Manchester City will officially announce his arrival tomorrow.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: