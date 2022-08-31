Read full article on original website
auburn.edu
Newsroom Headlines
Auburn University launches 2022 PSA, spotlighting how Auburn advances student success through experiential learning. Auburn University launched its 2022 public service announcement, or PSA, on Friday, spotlighting how it is advancing student success through experiential learning. Hunger Solutions Institute gathers insights, provides feedback for upcoming White House Conference on Hunger,...
auburn.edu
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University opens new academic year with lecture and membership awareness event
Gary Mullen, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at Auburn University, will kick off the Fall term at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI, at Auburn University with an introduction to Philip Henry Gosse (1810-1888). The lecture, “Philip Henry Gosse: A Naturalist’s Sojourn in Alabama,”...
auburn.edu
Auburn University launches 2022 PSA, spotlighting how Auburn advances student success through experiential learning
Auburn University launched its 2022 public service announcement, or PSA, on Friday, spotlighting how it is advancing student success through experiential learning. The PSA, titled “How we do it,” was unveiled on Auburn’s social media feeds and its PSA website—www.auburn.edu/howwedoit. The NCAA commercial is set to debut to a national television audience during Auburn’s Sept. 3 opening football game vs. Mercer—which will be streamed through SEC Network+ and ESPN+ with a 6 p.m. CST kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
The story behind Auburn’s new, world-class Rane Culinary Science Center
A dozen or so students in chef coats emblazoned with the “AU” logo hover over stainless steel pots in one of the culinary laboratories at Auburn University’s shiny, new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. It is their first day in the food lab, a...
Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
auburn.edu
Military Appreciation Reception
The Auburn Alumni Association invites you and a guest to join us for a Military Appreciation Reception honoring the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces. RSVP by filling out the form below. War Eagle!
auburn.edu
The Big Question: What is your earliest Auburn football memory?
Auburn Family | Class of 1960s | Class of 1970s | Class of 1980s | Class of 1990s | Class of 2000s | Class of 2010s | Class of 2020s | Football | War Eagle. What is your earliest memory of attending an Auburn football game?. “Nov. 18, 1978, Auburn/UGA...
alreporter.com
Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position
Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
auburn.edu
Comprehensive survey of African American history makes statewide debut at Auburn museum
On Aug. 23, the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University became the first venue in Alabama to present “The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection” when it opened its fall exhibitions to the public. One of the most comprehensive surveys of African American...
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery
Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them
Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs. Torbert, 17, was named the...
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Is Moving … Forward
OPELIKA — Last Friday the Opelika Chamber of Commerce launched its new initiative — “Forward Opelika”. Forward Opelika has three main goals for the city — to attract and align talent, to grow business and quality jobs and to create a business hub. It is...
WTVM
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
WSFA
Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing. Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.
altoday.com
Local leaders want apology after allegations of child labor violations
Leaders in Tallapoosa County have called on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after federal officials accused the plant of employing children at its Alexander City plant, AL.com reported. In August, the U.S. Department of Labor accused SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. The...
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
