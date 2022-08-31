Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
abcnews4.com
Baby surrendered under safe haven act in South Carolina hospital 1 day after being born
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12. 5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was...
abcnews4.com
Man missing after leaving medical center vehicle without permission
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are looking for a 53-year-old man who was reported missing after leaving a medical center vehicle near West Columbia. Officials say Theodore Cooley was last seen on August 30 near Truist Bank on Main Street after leaving a medical center transport vehicle without permission that same day.
abcnews4.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
abcnews4.com
Family holds prayer vigil for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The family of missing 30-year-old Krystal Anderson are still searching for answers two weeks after her disappearance. Family members say Krystal was last seen outside of her home in Aiken County. A family member also said they are fearful something may have happened to Krystal.
abcnews4.com
School district responds to threat made against Chapin Middle School
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington-Richland School District Five sent out a statement to Chapin Middle School families after several attendees overheard a student make threats against the school at a Chapin High School football game on Sept. 2. The district released the following statement:. At the September 2,...
Comments / 0