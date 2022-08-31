ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

abcnews4.com

South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man missing after leaving medical center vehicle without permission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police are looking for a 53-year-old man who was reported missing after leaving a medical center vehicle near West Columbia. Officials say Theodore Cooley was last seen on August 30 near Truist Bank on Main Street after leaving a medical center transport vehicle without permission that same day.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
abcnews4.com

Family holds prayer vigil for missing Aiken County mother

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The family of missing 30-year-old Krystal Anderson are still searching for answers two weeks after her disappearance. Family members say Krystal was last seen outside of her home in Aiken County. A family member also said they are fearful something may have happened to Krystal.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

School district responds to threat made against Chapin Middle School

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington-Richland School District Five sent out a statement to Chapin Middle School families after several attendees overheard a student make threats against the school at a Chapin High School football game on Sept. 2. The district released the following statement:. At the September 2,...
LEXINGTON, SC

