Read full article on original website
Related
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Projected college football rankings after Florida upsets Utah in The Swamp
Florida needed one big defensive stand against Utah to pull off the upset and they got it done. Now we look at the projected college football rankings. While many eyes in the college football world were fixated upon Columbus for the Ohio State-Notre Dame clash, there was a huge matchup going down in Gainesville with the Florida Gators playing host to No. 7-ranked Utah. And the Utes were on their heels from the start of the game, going into a heavyweight bout on the road against an SEC foe.
3 bold predictions for Browns 2022 season
Off a playoff appearance in 2020, the Cleveland Browns disappointed a year ago. It’s been quite the offseason for the franchise. What’s on the horizon?. It has been a tumultuous couple of months for one of the league’s more maligned franchises. The track record of the Cleveland Browns dating back to 1999 shows that the team is posted just three winning seasons and reached the playoffs only twice. They come off an 8-9 showing in 2021 and now will be trotting out some new starting quarterback(s).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Super Bowl 57 picks, bold predictions, NFL Week 1 lines and more
In this episode of the Stacking The Box Podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Verderame make Super Bowl 57 picks, talk Week 1 lines and more. We’ve finally made it. The 2022 NFL season is here. On Tuesday afternoon, FanSided’s Stacking The Box Podcast went deep into the predictions, with...
NFL・
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 1
It’s officially Week 1, which means fantasy football is back as well. Whether you’re in redraft leagues or daily lineups, you should exploit these matchups. The most wonderful time of the year is back. The 2022 NFL season is here, and with it, the return of fantasy football. With millions of teams drafted and lineups submitted, it’s become something nearly as popular as the actual sport itself.
NFL・
Sam Hartman’s Wake Forest return changes everything in the ACC
With Sam Hartman returning for Wake Forest, this changes the entire dynamic of the ACC. Wake Forest football fans got fantastic news on Tuesday afternoon, as star quarterback Sam Hartman was medically cleared to play. Hartman had been ruled out for a month with what was described as a “non-football...
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football Rankings: Florida skyrockets up to No. 12 in Week 2 of AP Top 25 Poll
Check out the latest AP Top 25 Poll ahead of Week 2’s action in these college football rankings!. Until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets in a few months, the AP Top 25 Poll will serve as our guiding light when it comes to the most important college football rankings.
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
It's clear that Michigan's Hunter Dickinson was paying close attention to Jim Harbaugh's postgame speech after beating Ohio State in 2021.
Frank Ragnow believes his Detroit Lions are ready to roar
The Detroit Lions are trying to get their rebuild rolling, and All-Pro center Frank Ragnow believes his young team is on the move. Frank Ragnow has been through the tough times. Ragnow, 26, is entering his fifth year with the Detroit Lions after being a first-round pick out of Arkansas...
Josh Gordon chose the Titans over another opportunity with the Chiefs
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon had the option to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he chose the Titans instead. New Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon had the option to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, Gordon chose to sign with the Titans instead because he liked the opportunity they offered better.
FanSided
280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0