Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads
If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
What Happened To Tom + Chee After Shark Tank?
Reality shows have taken over the tube, from cheesy dating shows (we're looking at you "The Bachelor") to wild competitions like "Survivor," proving it difficult to not become invested in one or two of them. For foodies, culinary competitions like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Beat Bobby Flay" reign supreme, but for budding entrepreneurs or anyone interested in innovation, "Shark Tank" takes the cake.
The Grateful Dead's Official Wine Is Finally Available
If you ever talk to anyone who loves the Grateful Dead, you'll know they have some pretty fond memories of the band, including the first time they ever heard their music or the first time they ever saw them in concert. Of course, they may also remember being in a certain state of "inebriation" while listening to them (it was the 1970s, after all). While you may think that food and the Grateful Dead only go hand-in-hand if you're listening to Terrapin Station and have a wicked case of the munchies, you may be surprised to learn that there's actually a decent selection of snacks and drinks out there designed for the Deadhead in you.
The First MrBeast Burger Restaurant Has Already Broken A World Record
North Carolina native Jimmy Donaldson established himself as a philanthropist on YouTube in 2012. Since then, he's gifted extravagant items to all sorts of people and organizations, ranging from private islands to cars to wads of cash. Donaldson, who's more widely known on the internet as "MrBeast," also gave more than $1 million in supplies to food banks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people were out of work. Currently, more than 104 million people subscribe to Donaldson's channel, where he facilitates his extraordinary giveaways and donations for various causes.
The Hell's Kitchen Meal That Has Reddit Raving
It's really incredible to witness that so many years have passed since the first season of the popular cooking competition show "Hell's Kitchen" (via IMDB). Ever since 2005, the mega-famous chef Gordon Ramsay has divided the competitors into two teams, red and blue, who compete against each other and are put through various cooking challenges over the course of a season. Whoever remains until the end gets the title and position of head chef at one of Ramsay's restaurants.
Rita's Italian Ice's Best Flavors Ranked Worst To Best
At Rita's Italian Ice, "Ice, Custard, Happiness" is the way of life. This establishment provides more than a delicious frozen treat. Rita's prides itself on community, building memories, and celebrating the little things in life, even if that means enjoying a little dessert daily. If you want a pick me up or have an extraordinary life milestone to celebrate, this place has you covered.
Andrew Zimmern's Secret Step To Leveling Up Burgers
Whether it's a Labor Day barbecue or a joyous meal any other time of year, it's always time to have family and friends over for the perfect hamburger. Hamburgers are part of the American fabric. This sandwich is such a large part of our DNA that Quartz reveals that if the amount of meat consumed by Americans were measured in burgers, the average person eats 2.4 burgers a day, adding up to a whopping 50 billion burgers a year. Yep, the United States thinks this staple is kind of sublime, and luckily Andrew Zimmern is sharing his secret step to leveling up this classic backyard picnic staple.
Why TikTok Adores The Pioneer Woman's Tumbler Cup
There seems to be an unspoken rule amongst culinary superstars — once you've achieved a certain degree of success, you must release a line of kitchenware. Rachael Ray has a line of cookware and cool gadgets, Gordon Ramsay boasts a collection of Royal Doulton dinnerware, and Wolfgang Puck offers a selection of stainless steel accoutrements. Martha Stewart, Geoffrey Zakarian, Robert Irvine, and Emeril Lagasse all sell their kitchenwares on QVC (per Reviewed). Giada de Laurentiis teamed up with Lagostina to create a Dutch Oven, Guy Fieri developed a line of Knuckle Sandwich knives, and Ayesha Curry's name appears on a comprehensive kitchen collection (per Delish). Yes, perusing the celebrity cookware lines at your local department store is like visiting a "Who's who" of the epicurean elite.
The Real Reason LongHorn Steakhouse Changed Its Shirley Temple Recipe
Vibrantly pink and brimming with fizzy bubbles, the Shirley Temple mocktail has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since the 1930s for both adults and children to enjoy. The syrupy sweet beverage is known for having an incredibly simple recipe, the only ingredients being ginger ale or lemon-lime soda, grenadine, and the proverbial cherry on top. That being said, this makes it quite obvious when one aspect of its divine three-part formula turns out wrong or is straight up missing. That's what happened at a LongHorn Steakhouse in 2019, when Leo Kelly, 6-year-old food critic and connoisseur of Shirley Temples, reviewed the restaurant's take on his favorite drink.
