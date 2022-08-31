The ETSU football team will hit the road for the first time this weekend. The Bucs will be in Charleston, SC to begin Southern Conference play against The Citadel. “It’s always tough playing The Citadel," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "They will have a great crowd there. They are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough. They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them. The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO