wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia trash to be temporarily hauled to Blountville landfill after closure
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is on track to stop accepting trash on Friday -- but where will your garbage be going after that date?. Vice Mayor Neal Osborne told News 5 that's something the city has been working on. "We did send out an RFP...
wcyb.com
Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
wcyb.com
Public servants at Bristol Tennessee's Fire and Rescue still clocked in this Labor Day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some public servants still found themselves on the clock this Labor Day. At Bristol Tennessee's Fire & Rescue, it was business as usual, minus a few extracurricular duties like hydrant testing and building inspections. On holidays, the staff usually have a more relaxed day around...
wcyb.com
Rapha Foundation partners with United Way of Southwest Virginia for donation
ABINGDON, Va. — More help from United Way is heading to parts of Southwest Virginia impacted by flood damage. The Rapha Foundation donated $25,000 for the Wise County Disaster Fund. The funds will assist in the long term recovery for those who face property damage from the flooding on July 28th.
wcyb.com
Eagle Scout ceremony in Scott County honors veterans, scout designs chair of honor
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A special ceremony honored veterans in Scott County Monday. To help reach Andrea Cantrell's accomplishment of earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Cantrell completed an impactful community service project. Cantrell planned for a chair designed to honor POW and MIA veterans. The chair was...
wcyb.com
Carter County authorities continue search for man after remains of woman found in vehicle
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Carter County are continuing to ask for the public's help with finding a man who is wanted for questioning after the remains of what are believed to be his wife were found in a burned vehicle in Elizabethton last month. “The remains...
wcyb.com
Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
wcyb.com
Loved ones concerned about the upkeep of Lebanon cemetery
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Citizens are concerned regarding the upkeep and maintenance of a cemetery in Lebanon. More than 50 people showed up to the Ketron Memorial Gardens Monday to voice their concerns. Most of us here do our own upkeep and maintenance of our loved ones' sites and...
wcyb.com
Police: Jonesborough woman arrested after 1-year-old boy found on side of road near bridge
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Jonesborough woman was arrested Monday after a 1-year-old boy was found alone on the side of a road near a bridge, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a child playing alone alongside a road. The child...
wcyb.com
Escaped Scott County inmate captured, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Scott County Sheriff's Office said escaped inmate Corey Lee Harber has been captured. According to a Facebook post by the department late Monday, Harber was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction. We'll have updates as they become available. --- The Scott...
wcyb.com
Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk
COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
wcyb.com
Royal Farms convenience store and gas station coming to Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A building that once housed Rite Aid on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, is in the process of being torn down. In it's place -- a Royal Farms is set to be constructed. The Baltimore based company operates convenience stores and gas stations in more...
wcyb.com
1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
wcyb.com
ETSU preparing for SoCon opener at The Citadel
The ETSU football team will hit the road for the first time this weekend. The Bucs will be in Charleston, SC to begin Southern Conference play against The Citadel. “It’s always tough playing The Citadel," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "They will have a great crowd there. They are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough. They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them. The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel."
wcyb.com
DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
wcyb.com
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023
The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
