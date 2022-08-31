ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcyb.com

Food City to kick off School Bucks Challenge this week

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City is once again pledging $700,000 to schools through the School Bucks Challenge. For every $1 you spend at a Food City store using your ValuCard, you receive 1 point. Those points can be linked to a school of your choice. To make sure your school is linked to your card, you can do so by clicking this link.
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Labor Day marks unofficial end to summer boating season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A rainy Labor Day may have deterred some people from spending time on area lakes, but Jake Boatright, Laurel Marina and Yacht Club General Manager on South Holston Lake, told News 5 the season has been one to remember. "Fuel prices and rainy weekends have...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Loved ones concerned about the upkeep of Lebanon cemetery

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — Citizens are concerned regarding the upkeep and maintenance of a cemetery in Lebanon. More than 50 people showed up to the Ketron Memorial Gardens Monday to voice their concerns. Most of us here do our own upkeep and maintenance of our loved ones' sites and...
LEBANON, VA
wcyb.com

Escaped Scott County inmate captured, police say

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The Scott County Sheriff's Office said escaped inmate Corey Lee Harber has been captured. According to a Facebook post by the department late Monday, Harber was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction. We'll have updates as they become available. --- The Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk

COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
COEBURN, VA
wcyb.com

1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU preparing for SoCon opener at The Citadel

The ETSU football team will hit the road for the first time this weekend. The Bucs will be in Charleston, SC to begin Southern Conference play against The Citadel. “It’s always tough playing The Citadel," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "They will have a great crowd there. They are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough. They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them. The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel."
CHARLESTON, SC
wcyb.com

DeBerti wins inagural Bristol 1000

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first-ever Bristol 1000 on Sunday, as part of Cleetus and Cars, was captured by Brad DeBerti, the social media influencer and TV personality on Discovery Channel. The two-day event at The World's Fastest Half Mile was put on by YouTube star Cleetus McFarland. Drivers...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals to have new date in 2023

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will have a different date in 2023. The NHRA announced their full season schedule on Monday and the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will be June 9-11 in 2023. This is a week earlier than the traditional Father's Day weekend races. The NHRA will...
BRISTOL, TN

