These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September

The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
CultureMap Dallas

Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District

A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
CultureMap Dallas

Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes

A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
CultureMap Dallas

Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023

One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
