Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Longtime annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival pulls the plug after 28 years
An annual arts tradition in Deep Ellum is calling it quits: The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which has been a staple of Dallas' spring festival circuit for 28 years, will not return. According to a statement on its website from founder and owner Stephen Millard, the festival did not have...
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: a South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, the former Uno Mas space.
Competition gives amateur Dallas musicians a crack at the big time
Amateur musicians in Dallas hoping to go pro are getting a shot with an annual audition coming up in October. Called DFW Icon, it's a vocal competition for youth and original songwriters founded in 2015 by Jonathan George, Dallas native and winner of Ed McMahon's Next Big Star. DFW Icon...
These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September
The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
Dallas Opera raises the curtain on new social group for young professionals
In an effort to make opera fun and relevant for a whole new generation of patrons, the Dallas Opera is introducing a new program for young professionals. Called Crescendo, it's "an under 45 group aimed to bring together young people (ages 21-45) from all backgrounds to network, socialize, and learn more about opera in an approachable, fun way," says a press release.
Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District
A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
Magnetic Dallas suburb pulls top spot in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022....
Sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around the city of Dallas includes the city's new budget for next year, two lawsuits, and an awesome subversive campaign to challenge a dumb Texas law. A famous book about Dallas is free for the taking during September, and last but not least, you can sing karaoke with Kelly Clarkson this weekend.
Dallas movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Dallas and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in and around Dallas include AMC Theatres, Cinemark,...
Top vegan Dallas chef to open restaurant in former Richardson bakery
One of Dallas' top vegan chefs is opening a restaurant in Richardson. Chef Troy Gardner will open TLC Vegan Kitchen, the restaurant concept he founded in 2020, in a space with great vegan karma: the former home of Reverie Bakeshop, at 1930 Coit Rd., well known for its vegan and gluten-free treats.
Cafe at Dallas' AT&T District from famous Food Network chef closes
A downtown Dallas cafe from celebrity chef Amanda Freitag has closed: Rise & Thyme, which served as a linchpin of the buzzy AT&T Discovery District, closed on August 31. Freitag is the acclaimed chef and Food Network regular who has battled Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America, competed for the title of America's Next Iron Chef, and serves as a judge on Chopped.
Texas readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Space fans across Dallas who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm CDT, NASA has announced. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket...
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
Rare loft in Dallas' Cedars District on market for first time since 1993
There's a rare loft for sale in Dallas' Cedars District, situated a mere five blocks from Dallas City Hall. It's located at 1311 S. Akard St., just south of I-30, and is on the market for the first time since 1993. It's listed by Admora Partners for $1,399,000. Admora Partners...
Dallas has a new Master Sommelier wine expert and more restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news has lots of fodder including five new restaurant openings, six new menus, and two new pumpkin lineups. In news for snobby foodie types, Dallas just got one new Master Sommelier and one new executive chef. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Dallas:. Monarch...
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Dessert fans in Allen sure to be filled with Joy over this new macaron shop
A sweet new shop has opened in Allen: Joy Macarons has opened a location in the Watters Creek Village shopping center, at 908 Watters Creek Blvd., previously home to Sublime Chocolate, which sadly closed during the pandemic in 2020. Joy Macarons is a family-owned, Dallas-based bakery specializing in French macarons,...
