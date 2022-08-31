Read full article on original website
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today
This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
Old Post Files Sept. 7, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mr. and Mrs. J.M....
Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara
Miss Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara, formerly of 1803 Grove Street in Vicksburg,. passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Mississippi on. September 02, 2022, shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday. “Lady” was last surviving member of her close-knit family of 11 siblings. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier’s Academy for Girls in 1941. She began her distinguished, 46 year professional career shortly thereafter, working at the Mississippi River Commission and ultimately as the personal secretary to the Commanding Generals. For her entire life and until her passing, she remained the epitome of her namesake; always genteel, gracious, refined and soft spoken but equally as independent, smart and strong. The numerous nieces and nephews that she leaves behind will always and fondly remember Lady’s smile , wit, gentle laugh and her signature red hair. The family extends its most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Deputy Director Felichia Fields, her faithful CNA Latasha, Kindred Hospice Care, and all of the very special individuals that provided such thoughtful care to Lady during her stay at St. Catherine’s. A funeral service is currently planned for 10 AM on Friday, September 09, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home Chapel, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg.
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.
OUTLOOK: Local exhibition honors 100 years of Andrew Bucci
Vicksburg’s own, Andrew Bucci, would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, and in honor of the artist, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, a year-long centennial celebration is underway, which includes an art exhibition at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. The exhibition will run Sept....
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Over the River Run. Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Over the River Run, a 5-mile run and...
PET OF THE WEEK: Tammy, a female labrador retriever mix puppy
Tammy is a female labrador retriever mix at the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society. She is friendly, affectionate, playful, gentle and loves kisses. She would be good in a home with other dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $100. Call the humane society at 601-636-6631 to adopt Tammy.
Vicksburg High School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
FAITH: Livestreaming an important outreach for some local churches
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of in-person worship, local churches turned to the internet and began livestreaming Sunday services to their congregations. The pandemic has since subsided, and while three local churches, St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church and Church of the Holy...
Visit Vicksburg 2023 Tourism Grant Program now accepting applications
Visit Vicksburg is accepting applications for its 2023 Tourism Grant Program (TGP). This program assists festivals, events, attractions and organizations that impact tourism in Warren County. “We hope the grant program will help our partners draw more visitors to Vicksburg,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director. “We have researched other...
Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football
Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry Friday at Warren Central, in the 42nd edition of the River City Rivalry. A sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fans packed the stands on both sides of Viking Stadium to cheer on their respective teams. DeCorey Knight had a 54-yard...
Vicksburg Police Department Reports: auto theft, aggravated assault and grand larceny
On Sept. 1 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Uptown Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., in reference to an auto theft. The victim stated someone stole his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to the victim, the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside. This case is under...
Vicksburg businesses aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis
Several Vicksburg businesses have stepped up to help those affected by the recent water crisis in Jackson. Many Jackson homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water for the past week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. Even though officials declared that most in Jackson were back with running water Monday, the city is still under a state-issued boil water notice.
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
City of Vicksburg receives bid on erosion repair projects
A Vicksburg contractor was the lone bidder on a project to repair erosion damage on Farmer Street and Clover Lane. Central Asphalt’s bid of $500,645 was received by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and then taken under advisement. The project will be paid for in part by a...
VPD arrests Vicksburg man for shooting incident at BG Jr. convenience store
Eric Jackson, Jr., 23 of Vicksburg, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Sunday shooting incident that occurred at the BG Jr. convenience store, 4110 Clay St., on Friday. During the incident, Jackson reportedly shot at another man in front of the store. The intended victim was not injured.
Four Down Territory: Gators and Vikings play a special (teams) game; Alcorn and MSU go long
You’re in Four Down Territory, where each week we’ll look at four notes, stats and trends from the weekend that was in Mississippi high school football, college football and the NFL. 1. Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry on Friday night with a game that...
Shootout in Bovina business parking lot leads to arrest
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
Vicksburg man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Robert Earl Wheatley, 43, of Vicksburg was arrested Thursday after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic offense in the area of Clay St. and Mission 66. A search of his vehicle was conducted by a Vicksburg Police K-9 officer and he was found to be in possession of approximately 3.2 grams of methamphetamine.
VPD arrests Jackson man for false pretense
Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, and was charged with uttering a forgery and false pretense. Judge Angela Carpenter set his...
