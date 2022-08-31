Cassidy Announces $3 Million for Louisiana Broadband Improvements through Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, First State to Receive Funding

Nicholls Colonel Esports will be offering 10 scholarships of $1,000 per academic year to individuals who have competed on teams for the program. For the 2022-2023 academic year, Colonel Esports is offering scholarships to its Call of Duty team, the first team that ever represented Nicholls in competition, and to its Valorant team, its highest nationally ranked team.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO