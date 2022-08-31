Cassidy Announces $3 Million for Louisiana Broadband Improvements through Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, First State to Receive Funding

Read full article on original website
Regional Partnership Awarded $50M Federal Grant to Create Clean Hydrogen Cluster in South Louisiana
This morning, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership with representation from across South Louisiana. H2theFuture will develop a new energy cluster in South Louisiana, spanning the clean hydrogen life cycle, from R&D at Louisiana universities, to an end-use project at the Port of South Louisiana.
Nicholls Colonel Esports Now Offering Players Scholarships
Nicholls Colonel Esports will be offering 10 scholarships of $1,000 per academic year to individuals who have competed on teams for the program. For the 2022-2023 academic year, Colonel Esports is offering scholarships to its Call of Duty team, the first team that ever represented Nicholls in competition, and to its Valorant team, its highest nationally ranked team.
