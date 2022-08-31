BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Following a three game road sweep over the weekend, WKU Volleyball suffered their first loss of the season, 3-0, playing host to No. 3 Louisville for the first time since the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The third ranked Cardinals were the highest ranked team the Hilltoppers have squared off with, as the prior was No. 5 Wisconsin in 2015. Wednesday Night brought 3,811 fans all dressed in a sea of white. “I can’t possibly thank the city of Bowling Green and the Western community for coming out and supporting us like they did. There was our entire marching band and it was just a phenomenal, phenomenal atmosphere for our kids to play in.”, noted head coach Travis Hudson. 3,811 ranks third in all-time attendance in Hilltopper Volleyball history and is the most-attended game in WKU regular season history.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO