ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City woman sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails into homes

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5RPL_0hcnQxaQ00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Jefferson City woman appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes approximately two years ago.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Iasha Denise Cannady admitted to using the improvised incendiary devices to set fire to a pair of rental properties in the state capital in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020.

A witness told investigators that Cannady was upset that her daughter was involved in a fight at Capital City Mall and vowed revenge.

Top story: Video shows smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting

Surveillance videos show Cannady arriving at the first home, lighting a bottle of vodka, and putting it on a windowsill. Cannady’s underage son then tosses the bottle through the window. Inside the home were a woman, her boyfriend, her 3-year-old granddaughter, her disabled elderly mother, and her elderly aunt. No one was injured in the attack and Jefferson City firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

A short time later, police and firefighters were called to another fire at a rental property. The victim told first responders she was in the home with her 13-year-old daughter when a window was broken and part of the home caught fire. Investigators discovered some of the siding on the home had melted and char marks on the front porch, which stank of gasoline. Police found a Cognac bottle that had some gas still in it with a rag sticking out the top.

Police eventually found Cannady driving in the area with her son and nephew in the car. They searched the vehicle and found a tequila bottle filled with an accelerant with a wick and pink rag inside, three lighters, a white rag soaked with an accelerant, a lid to a Cognac bottle, and another bottle.

Cannady, 48, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2021, to two counts of maliciously using explosive materials to damage buildings and one count of possessing a Molotov cocktail, identified as an unregistered destructive device.

Trending: Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Cannady to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Cannady has several prior convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking, and stealing. Most notably, she has a felony conviction for arson for setting her daughter’s car on fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man faces several felony charges for stealing vehicles

A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges connected to a series of motor vehicle thefts over the last month. Dorian Lee, 21, is charged with one count of felony stealing, two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, one count of attempting to steal a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree property damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins

Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Hartsburg man arrested for Friday night murder

A Hartsburg man is taken into custody for a murder Friday night in his hometown. Boone County deputies were called to a home in the 18000 block of S. Old Route A just before 8 p.m. to investigate an “unknown problem”. The caller told dispatch they’d found an adult male unconscious inside the residence with obvious signs of serious injuries.
HARTSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
lakeexpo.com

4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molotov Cocktail#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime
KRMS Radio

Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County

The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
939theeagle.com

Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville

Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO

(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One man arrested after shooting in Phelps County

UPDATE: Court documents state the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. The victim, Timmothy Eckert's brother, suffered a serious gunshot wound to one of his legs. The gun believed to be used in the shooting, a 12-gauge shotgun, was recovered at the scene as well as a spent shotgun shell near the bedroom where the shooting occurred. According to court records, there's no evidence that the victim was armed with any type of weapon when the shooting took place.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy