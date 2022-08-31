SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was smoky and stormy, but much better weather is on tap for the rest of Labor Day Weekend!. Scattered thunderstorms will spin across North Idaho and Northeast Washington on Saturday evening before skies clear. Winds will shift to out of the west which will keep smoke from collecting in the Columbia Basin. Air quality will be much improved on Sunday and Monday unless you live close to an active wildfire. Sandpoint, Newport, and Bonners Ferry in particular may still have to deal with air quality problems over the next two days. Active fires in Northeast Oregon could also hurt air quality in the L-C Valley, Camas Prairie, and other areas around the Clearwater, Snake, and Salmon river basins in Idaho.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO