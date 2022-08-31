Read full article on original website
Teen Link offers mental health support for students in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the new school year begins, it can be troubling to those who haven’t had a normal school life in a while. Teen Link, a free hotline that offers emotional support, can help ease those tensions. Teen Link is a mental health helpline run by...
Sunnier and not as smoky for Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was smoky and stormy, but much better weather is on tap for the rest of Labor Day Weekend!. Scattered thunderstorms will spin across North Idaho and Northeast Washington on Saturday evening before skies clear. Winds will shift to out of the west which will keep smoke from collecting in the Columbia Basin. Air quality will be much improved on Sunday and Monday unless you live close to an active wildfire. Sandpoint, Newport, and Bonners Ferry in particular may still have to deal with air quality problems over the next two days. Active fires in Northeast Oregon could also hurt air quality in the L-C Valley, Camas Prairie, and other areas around the Clearwater, Snake, and Salmon river basins in Idaho.
Good weather for Labor Day before wildfire smoke returns – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Labor Day is going to be a good one weather-wise in the Inland Northwest. Enjoy because this reprieve from the late fire season weather conditions won’t last long. We’ll start the day in the 50s and 60s and warm up to the upper 70s and low...
