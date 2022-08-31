Read full article on original website
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
‘Shrinkflation’ hits the Nashville housing market
A new Zillow study found Nashville is experiencing “skrinkflation,” meaning homebuyers are paying more for less square footage when compared to before the pandemic.
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
radio7media.com
Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
See Inside Tennessee Lake House Decorated with Insane Amount of Crazy Carousel Horses
Just when you think you've seen everything, then you get on Zillow Gone Wild, on Facebook, and you find out you haven't seen anything yet. Behold, the carousel horse house. Located in Gallatin, TN, near Nashville, the asking price for this lake house is $2,000,000.00. It has 3 bd, 3.5...
WSMV
9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
Investigation underway after fire damages building at Ramsey Solutions
An investigation is underway after a building at the Ramsey Solutions campus was damaged during a fire late Friday night.
Kroger stores offer 10% discount on Wednesdays to deserving customers – see if you qualify
WEDNESDAYS are now discount day for certain customers at Kroger. The supermarket chain began giving military members a ten percent discount at their. The discount is available every Wednesday from August 31. The offer is available in three Clarksville stores and one Hopkinsville store. To claim the discount, military members...
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Pilot Dies In Texas Crash
(TOMBALL, TX) Murfreesboro Pilot Christopher Jensen died when his Cirrus SR22 single engine aircraft crashed into tall trees that surrounded a mobile home community near Houston. It came to rest between two units. Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus Aircraft who released this statement, “…Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with...
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
WSMV
Davidson County sheriff reacts to Judge Phil Smith’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just a week ago, Sheriff Daron Hall said he asked Judge Phil Smith to swear him in for his sixth term at the Davidson County Courthouse, what he didn’t know is that would be the last time he saw his friend. “I still get chills...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
Sumner County begins year with 175 students experiencing homelessness
Sumner County School District has more than double the number of students who are experiencing homelessness at the start of this school year compared to last, according to district McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Coordinator Keica Ray.
fox17.com
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Passenger dies following crash on Hobson Pike
A 28-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash early Sunday morning.
