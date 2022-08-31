ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

9,000 apartments to be built in Nashville - is it enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study says Nashville will see over 9,000 new apartments this year alone. But is this enough? And what does it mean for rent prices?. Everywhere you look in Nashville, another apartment complex is going up, but so is rent. Hailey Oliver moved into her...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes

Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
SPRING HILL, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Pilot Dies In Texas Crash

(TOMBALL, TX) Murfreesboro Pilot Christopher Jensen died when his Cirrus SR22 single engine aircraft crashed into tall trees that surrounded a mobile home community near Houston. It came to rest between two units. Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus Aircraft who released this statement, “…Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property

A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN

