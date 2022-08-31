ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

FOX 61

In Southington, an art exhibit supporting Ukraine opens

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) recently opened “Volya: Free Will” – a Ukrainian Women’s Art Exhibit. Eight of the artists, whose works are being showcased, now live in central Connecticut and have left the war-torn nation of Ukraine. “It’s very humbling...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Manchester Road Race to honor Dave Prindiville

MANCHESTER, Conn. — It was the year of the Bicentennial when Dr. Dave Prindiville first ran the Manchester Road Race (MRR). He had become hooked on running at the same time thousands of others laced up their sneakers. The following year, when the Manchester Road Race saw a large...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Some New Haven area communities hit hard by rainfall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area saw heavy rain, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city and surrounding communities on Tuesday. It slowed down some work commuters and travelers alike on both the roads and railways. Train service was impacted Tuesday morning as service from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. Spotts, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served from...
CROMWELL, CT
FOX 61

Board releases details of firing of 3 Madison police officers

MADISON, Conn — Three Madison police officers were fired after the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted Friday. Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria had been placed on administrative leave in June. The board said an independent investigation concluded the officers' harassing and unprofessional conduct violated the town police department's code of conduct.
MADISON, CT
FOX 61

Heavy storms bring flash flooding for second day

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is dealing with day two of heavy rain, adding to flash flooding concerns across the state. Rain blanketed the state Tuesday morning causing flash flooding in areas including New Haven. A flood watch is in effect for Tuesday, however as the evening goes on, the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
TOLLAND, CT
FOX 61

The Hebron Harvest Fair is Back!

It's the time of year again, fair season and FOX61 wants to give you the chance to win tickets to the Hebron Harvest Fair September 8th - September 11, 2022! Just enter here for your chance to win!
HEBRON, CT
FOX 61

70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

