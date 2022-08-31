Read full article on original website
In Southington, an art exhibit supporting Ukraine opens
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) recently opened “Volya: Free Will” – a Ukrainian Women’s Art Exhibit. Eight of the artists, whose works are being showcased, now live in central Connecticut and have left the war-torn nation of Ukraine. “It’s very humbling...
New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
New Haven files civil lawsuit against entertainment company, motorcycle rally organizer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from last year. The City of New Haven is filing a civil lawsuit after an "illegal motorcycle rally" last year. Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and other city leaders announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The suit was filed against...
Manchester Road Race to honor Dave Prindiville
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It was the year of the Bicentennial when Dr. Dave Prindiville first ran the Manchester Road Race (MRR). He had become hooked on running at the same time thousands of others laced up their sneakers. The following year, when the Manchester Road Race saw a large...
Some New Haven area communities hit hard by rainfall
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven area saw heavy rain, resulting in flooding in some parts of the city and surrounding communities on Tuesday. It slowed down some work commuters and travelers alike on both the roads and railways. Train service was impacted Tuesday morning as service from...
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts
CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. Spotts, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, served from...
Hamden schools working to define duties of school resource officers
HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Public Schools Board of Education held a special session Wednesday night to discuss the role of a school resource officer. The board went into executive session for nearly two hours with the Hamden police chief. For eight months, the district has been working with...
Board releases details of firing of 3 Madison police officers
MADISON, Conn — Three Madison police officers were fired after the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted Friday. Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria had been placed on administrative leave in June. The board said an independent investigation concluded the officers' harassing and unprofessional conduct violated the town police department's code of conduct.
Newly-unionized Starbucks in West Hartford demands fair wages for union workers
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A small group with big voices gathered outside of Corbin's Corner Starbucks in West Hartford on Tuesday morning to share their demands for change within the company. They were focused on fair wages and compensation for unionized Starbucks workers. Among those advocating for change was...
Heavy storms bring flash flooding for second day
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is dealing with day two of heavy rain, adding to flash flooding concerns across the state. Rain blanketed the state Tuesday morning causing flash flooding in areas including New Haven. A flood watch is in effect for Tuesday, however as the evening goes on, the...
Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall
TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
Officials warn of flooding near rivers, urban areas as rain continues Tuesday
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Connecticut has seen rain non-stop since Monday night, resulting in flash flooding and rising water levels. New Haven County saw the worst amounts of flooding early Tuesday morning, but the attention is still on other areas of the state that are known for flooding as the rain continues to fall.
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
The Hebron Harvest Fair is Back!
It's the time of year again, fair season and FOX61 wants to give you the chance to win tickets to the Hebron Harvest Fair September 8th - September 11, 2022! Just enter here for your chance to win!
70-foot tree crushes cars, apartment windows in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Eight families were displaced and five people were without cars after a tree came down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday behind 30 Gillett Street in Hartford. “It was like a tornado was hitting. We looked out the window and the trees fell down on all the cars in the backyard,” said Rosa Hill. "It was terrifying.”
'Inflation is here' | pockets feel the pinch this Labor Day weekend
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Labor Day Weekend typically comes with a rush at the pump and a last-minute dash to the store. However, FOX61 spoke with people who said there were many things to consider this year before their celebrations and BBQs. Eugene Haynes from West Hartford said he's...
Wolcott Technical High School buzzing with trade students as school year begins
TORRINGTON, Conn. — The hair salon and shops are buzzing again at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington. Tuesday was the first day of class for many underclassmen. Instructors we’re not wasting any time as young people got back to work picking up on skills from the year...
Deer Lake poised to be preserved as pristine Connecticut natural resource for generations
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — The non-profit Pathfinders Inc. announced Thursday that they’ve signed a contract to buy Deer Lake in Killingworth from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and in doing so, will preserve the 255-acre property as a greenway. For generations, families have flocked...
New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
