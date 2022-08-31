ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
Oxygen

Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hov#Unborn Child#Nbc News#Nbcnews Com
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
UVALDE, TX
Sam H Arnold

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Voices: Arrested on suspicion of abortion: The Nebraska case that proved women can’t safely communicate on Facebook

A teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges in Nebraska for allegedly inducing an abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, and Jessica Burgess, 41, both face felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly procuring medication to stop a pregnancy — in other words, buying abortion pills — and disposing of the fetus after it was stillborn. They have both pleaded not guilty, meaning that, unless they strike a deal with the prosecution in the coming months, they will face trial.The idea that a teenager would end up facing criminal charges for terminating a pregnancy is jarring, but it’s been a possibility ever...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy