Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
Body Of Award-Winning Teacher Murdered In Texas Home Found By Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
A Texas man is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body to be found by her 5-year-old daughter. Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was found dead in her Amarillo home on Athens Street on Aug. 18, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. Her former boyfriend, Erik Mitchell Rivas, was quickly named as a suspect in the fatal shooting, prompting a multi-county search that ended with Rivas’ arrest later that day.
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
A Tennessee teacher and granddaughter of a billionaire was snatched while on an early morning jog. Police say a suspect has been charged but Eliza Fletcher remains missing.
While Eliza Fletcher remains missing, Memphis Police said a suspect was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to the abduction.
Texas golf cart accident leaves grandfather, his grandchildren and niece, dead
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
Delta told father he had not picked up his unaccompanied child from an airport a week after her flight
Richard Fritz said Delta told him his 13-year-old daughter was "never released" from the gate when he went to check her in for her return flight.
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Pregnant woman pulled over for driving in HOV lane reveals she got ticketed — again
The Texas woman who was issued a traffic ticket for violating an HOV law revealed that she was ticketed not once, but twice. Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, made headlines after she was stopped at a sheriff's checkpoint in June 2022 for driving in a high-occupancy-vehicle lane while 34 weeks pregnant.
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
Robb Elementary School may be demolished. Here's what happened to schools after other horrifying attacks
The trauma after a school massacre may be too overwhelming for survivors to even think about returning to class. But at some point, classes must resume. Now, questions abound as to whether or when a school devastated by carnage should reopen.
Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it
The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
An expectant Louisiana woman who is carrying a skull-less fetus that would die almost immediately after birth has cemented plans to travel to North Carolina to terminate her pregnancy, she said on Friday. Nancy Davis, 36, has been facing a choice of either carrying the fetus to term or traveling...
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
They gave me my daughter back in pieces. They only gave me her skull. This arroyo has pieces of her still.” Susana Montes
Texas police find tiger cub at rapper Trapboy Freddy's home while serving warrant
Police in Texas said they found a tiger cub inside the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday. Officers from Dallas were helping the U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when they found the tiger cub, according to FOX 4. Authorities called Dallas Animal Services after...
Voices: Arrested on suspicion of abortion: The Nebraska case that proved women can’t safely communicate on Facebook
A teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges in Nebraska for allegedly inducing an abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, and Jessica Burgess, 41, both face felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly procuring medication to stop a pregnancy — in other words, buying abortion pills — and disposing of the fetus after it was stillborn. They have both pleaded not guilty, meaning that, unless they strike a deal with the prosecution in the coming months, they will face trial.The idea that a teenager would end up facing criminal charges for terminating a pregnancy is jarring, but it’s been a possibility ever...
