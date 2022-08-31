Read full article on original website
Idaho governor proclaims Overdose Awareness Day
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little last Wednesday declared Wednesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day. The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths.
Avian flu continues to spread; still not confirmed in Box Elder
As birds are undergoing fall migrations in Utah, a highly contagious form of avian influenza is spreading in the state once again. While there still haven’t been any confirmed cases of the disease in Box Elder County, the virus is likely present in the area as the Great Salt Lake is among the most important stops in the Western Hemisphere for migrating birds.
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist from Spokane, Washington, a business owner and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
