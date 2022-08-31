SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.

