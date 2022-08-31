Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County man facing charges after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen car
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man is facing charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest, and reckless driving after he led law enforcement on a pursuit through Madison County in a stolen car, eventually crashing into an abandoned house. On Sunday, September 4, a Village of Canastota Police...
ithaca.com
DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State
On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV
A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair, police say
Geddes, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair on Saturday, troopers said. Richard J. Killins, 34, was arrested after he stabbed Jonah C. Maldonado, 27, of Syracuse at the fairgrounds during a fight, according to a news release from state police.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Police look for public’s help identifying Camillus bank robbery suspect
Camillus, N.Y. — Police are trying to identify a man who is a suspect in a bank robbery, Camillus police said Friday. The robbery was reported at about 1:24 p.m. Friday at a KeyBank on West Genesee Street, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. Police said the man...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase
Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
WKTV
Poland man charged following fatal accident
LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
Man who killed brother, then himself in upstate N.Y. posted haunting message online
HASTINGS, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
WETM
Breesport man killed in train-pedestrian accident near Lowman Crossover
UPDATE SEPT. 5: The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Breesport man as the person killed in a train-pedestrian accident in Wellsburg over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said Raymond W. Johns III, 38, was killed in the accident on September 3 near the Lowman Crossover. Johns; family members, as well as a local tattoo artist, contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing the original press release and photos from the scene.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
NewsChannel 36
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
ithaca.com
Two More Ithaca Men Arrested For Attempted Glass Shop Armed Robbery
The Ithaca Police Department Investigative Division identified and arrested two more individuals for their actions in relation to the attempted armed robbery on August 19th, 2022 that occurred at Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road. On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, Cairo S. Barnett of Ithaca, was arrested and charged...
