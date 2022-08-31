After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interception — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO