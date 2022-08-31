ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
The Oregonian

Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener

After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interception — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
The Oregonian

Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks

Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1

Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia

The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s season got a lot more promising, about that second half: 7 takeaways from Beavers’ 34-17 win over Boise State

Oregon State defeated Boise State 34-17 in the 2022 season debut Saturday night in Reser Stadium. Here are seven takeaways from the Beavers’ performance:. 1. The 2022 season outlook suddenly gets an upgrade. Prior to Saturday night, there were a wide variety of predictions regarding Oregon State’s upcoming 2022...
