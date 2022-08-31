Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae expected to miss season with foot injury
Oregon will be without one of its starting defensive lineman for the rest of the season. Nose tackle Popo Aumavae is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, which will require surgery this week, Ducks coach Dan Lanning announced on Monday. “I hate it for...
Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener
After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interception — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
Oregon State impresses with its defensive playmaking in 34-17 win over Boise State: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s season-opening 34-17 win over Boise State. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at this week’s upcoming game. Kyle and Nick discuss about the pre-game...
Former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jonah Miller continuing career at junior college
Former Oregon Ducks lineman Jonah Miller is continuing his career in junior college. Miller, who entered the transfer portal in April, is with Santa Rosa Junior College. A four-star prospect in the class of 2021, Miller moved to defensive tackle from offensive tackle this spring and was working mostly with the third-team defense prior to his departure.
Oregon State’s Jaydon Grant, Brandon Kipper earn Pac-12 player of the week honors
The Oregon State Beavers’ 34-17 win over Boise State produced two first-time Pac-12 Conference players of the week. Defensive back Jaydon Grant and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper were among those honored based on their play in OSU’s 34-17 win over Boise State. Grant, the defensive player of the...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Kirby Smart: Georgia ‘didn’t get tested in the composure category’ by Oregon Ducks
Georgia steamrolled Oregon, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game but Kirby Smart still sees many unknowns with the Bulldogs. UGA dominated UO in almost every statistic, converting its first nine third downs on offense and not allowing a touchdown on defense. Oregon had just one tackle for loss, on a pass play, and Stetson Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards while playing barely over 40 minutes.
Oregon State football: Penalties crippled running game, hitting the road for sizzling Fresno, praise for Jeff Tedford
When the numbers were totaled following Saturday’s game against Boise State, Oregon State came away from with a decent total in the rushing yardage column. The quietest 178 yards you’ll see. Statistically, the Beavers didn’t have trouble running the ball. But 41 came on a fourth-quarter touchdown...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Georgia, home opener
Oregon is coming off a 49-3 loss to Georgia, its most lopsided loss since 2016. The Ducks host Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Dan Lanning held his game week press conference tonight to review UO’s loss to Georgia and look ahead to this week’s matchup.
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball to open 2022-23 against Northwestern
The Oregon women’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 season at home against Northwestern. The Nov. 7 game against the Wildcats is a long-awaited matchup after the Ducks traveled to Evanston, Illinois, last December only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19. Oregon will play six home nonconference...
Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State, fresh off ending a six-game season opener losing streak, looks to go 2-0 for the first time since 2014 Saturday night when the Beavers play at Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Here is a first look at the Bulldogs:. Oregon State at Fresno State. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 1
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 1 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 6 of 10 for 154 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard carry in 63-10 win over Murray State, left game in first quarter with injured left shoulder. Robby...
Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia
The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
Oregon Ducks open as 3-touchdown favorites against Eastern Washington
Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite for its home opener. The Ducks are 20-point underdogs against FCS Eastern Washington on Saturday (5:30 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 0-1 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a 16-point underdogs against Georgia.
Oregon State’s season got a lot more promising, about that second half: 7 takeaways from Beavers’ 34-17 win over Boise State
Oregon State defeated Boise State 34-17 in the 2022 season debut Saturday night in Reser Stadium. Here are seven takeaways from the Beavers’ performance:. 1. The 2022 season outlook suddenly gets an upgrade. Prior to Saturday night, there were a wide variety of predictions regarding Oregon State’s upcoming 2022...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ loss to Georgia
No. 11 Oregon lost to No. 3, 49-3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the Ducks prepare to host Eastern Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
What Oregon’s Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth, Bennett Williams said after Ducks loss to Georgia
No. 11 Oregon lost to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, center Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below is the transcript from Oregon’s postgame press conference. Q. Bo, walk us through...
Oregon State has a defense it can lean on, as Beavers show in a 34-17 win over Boise State
Plenty to like. Plenty to fix. In a few words, that sums up Oregon State’s 34-17 win over Boise State, the Beavers’ first season-opening win since 2015.
Bill Oram: Defeated Oregon Ducks leave Atlanta with more questions than we ever would have expected
Some forces are simply too great to overcome. Like icebergs against climate change, raindrops against asphalt, Rachmaninoff against a tin ear.
