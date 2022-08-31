Penguins to Broadcast Five of Six Preseason Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2022 preseason broadcast schedule has been announced.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2022 preseason broadcast schedule and the date of the 10 th annual “Free Game for Kids.”

Kicking off with split squad matches on September 25 th , the Penguins will stream three preseason games on their website pittsburghpenguins.com.

For the home half of the split squad game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins are giving away 18,000 tickets to various youth organizations across the area including multiple hockey clubs.

Puck drop for that game is at 1:00 p.m. while the second game starts in Columbus at 7:00 p.m.

Both matches will be streamed on the Penguins website.

September 27 th against the Detroit Red Wings will be the final preseason game to be streamed online; October 1 st and 7 th will air on AT&T SportsNet.

The October 3 rd game against the Red Wings will not be aired or streamed but will be broadcast over radio on 105.9 the X.

Every Penguins preseason game will be broadcast on 105.9 the X.

The regular season drops the puck on October 13 th.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization

Jason Zucker Wins Da Beauty League Title Over Teammate Teddy Blueger