Pooler, GA

wtoc.com

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WJCL

Savannah police respond to crash with injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police Department responds to crash involving cement truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers responded to a crash on Friday afternoon that involved a vehicle and a cement truck. The crash happened at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. Drivers were told to expect closures in the area while first responders worked to clear the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway. Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug....
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Funeral arrangements set for SPD officer killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest this week. Savannah Police announced a funeral service for Officer Reginald Brannan will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will happen at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Road.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above file video: Sun City woman killed in alligator attack. Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church...
BLUFFTON, SC
counton2.com

Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA

