wtoc.com
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WJCL
Savannah Police Department responds to crash involving cement truck
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police officers responded to a crash on Friday afternoon that involved a vehicle and a cement truck. The crash happened at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. Drivers were told to expect closures in the area while first responders worked to clear the crash.
wtoc.com
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
wtoc.com
Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway. Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug....
wtoc.com
Funeral arrangements set for SPD officer killed in crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest this week. Savannah Police announced a funeral service for Officer Reginald Brannan will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will happen at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Road.
wtoc.com
Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
WJCL
Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above file video: Sun City woman killed in alligator attack. Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church...
counton2.com
Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources...
cbs17
Woman struck by lightning, 3 others knocked down by jolt on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV/WNCN) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she was struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90 near Palmetto Dunes..
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through September 9
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 9. Georgia DOT suspends construction-related lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes near major shopping areas, tourist locations and recreation centers beginning Friday,...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
A boat operator faces boating under the influence charges after a 72-year-old man fell overboard Sunday and drowned in B...
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
