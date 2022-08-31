Nasa astronaut reveals how we’d know if aliens visited Earth and it involves a lot of death

NASA astronaut Stan Love has revealed his thoughts on whether alien life has ever visited Earth.

Love spoke exclusively to The Sun ahead of Saturday's second attempt to launch Nasa's Artemis I mission and revealed his alien theories.

US astronaut Stan Love spoke to The Sun about his alien theories Credit: Alamy

In May this year, Nasa confirmed it would officially join the research into UFO sightings after a groundbreaking UAP Congress hearing.

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) and official sightings were discussed at a public US Congress hearing on May 17, 2022.

Nasa had previously said it "does not actively search for" or research UAPs.

However, after the first public congressional hearing on the topic in 54 years, the US space agency has started its own UAP studies.

Astronaut Love told The Sun he believes aliens are likely but doesn't think they've visited Earth.

He claimed that intelligent aliens visiting Earth on a spacecraft would probably burn part of our planet when flying away.

Love told The Sun: "When they lit the engine to leave, they would probably wipe out that half of the Earth."

That's because Love believes the sheer force of energy needed to travel from another star would be bad news for Earth.

However, just because he doesn't think intelligent aliens have visited us, Love hasn't ruled out the idea of life existing somewhere else in the universe.

He told The Sun: "Life out in space is very likely. The Earth had bacterial life basically as soon as it possibly could have.

"As soon as the surface was cool enough for liquid water to form. So 3.5 to 3.7 billion years ago. But for 3.2 billion year of that it was green slime in the oceans and it was not little green men in flying saucers.

"I am strongly skeptical of the idea that intelligent life is coming here and mutilating cattle and, you know, teasing people out on the roads if you’ve read Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

"Yeah, no. The amount of energy it takes to travel between the stars, within the laws of physics as we know them, and we’ve been exploring those laws very thoroughly and haven’t found many holes lately, is something like 100,000 times the annual energy consumption of the planet Earth."

He added: "Ask anyone from the Middle East, energy is wealth. So, at the time when the Earth is 100,000 times wealthier than it is now, we might be ready to send the mission to another star.

"And, if you are going to expand that kind of energy. No matter how much power you wield, you’re not going to mess with cows when you get there. I’m highly skeptical.

"Show me the evidence and I’ll believe it."

Astronaut Love and his Nasa colleagues are getting ready for the launch of the US space agency's highly anticipated Artemis I Moon rocket mission.

After an attempt on Monday 29 was canceled, Nasa is now aiming to launch its Moon rocket on September 3.