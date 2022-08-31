Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Farewell MetroCard. Classic MTA Machines Are Getting Replaced Next Year
It's the end of another era in New York City. Straphangers in the Big Apple will soon spot the slow disappearance of the classic MTA machines recognizable by their bright colors. One by one, the MetroCard machines that have populated subway stations since 1999 are expected to be removed and...
NBC New York
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day
NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO falls to death days after company announces massive closures and layoffs
A Bed Bath & Beyond executive is dead after he fell from the downtown Manhattan luxury skyscraper where he lived, the retail giant and police have confirmed. The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, the company's chief financial officer, comes days after the retail chain announced it would close about 150 of its more than 700 namesake stores and lay off about 20% of its 32,000 employees after its stock fell more than 21% last Wednesday and 65% in the past year, according to The Associated Press.
theobserver.com
REFLECTION — Sept. 11, 2001: The one day in my life I expected to die
Editor’s note: This reflection was originally written Sept. 11, 2011, for the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks on America. It’s been edited over time. September 2001 was going to be one of the best months of my life. I was in my fourth year as a teacher at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City (now closed) and we had just said goodbye to one of the greatest classes to ever go through the halls of the school (Class of 2001) and I was finally going to be able to work with another of the greatest classes in the school’s history (Class of 2002).
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
NY1
Municipal workers leave over in-office requirement, vacancy rate hits 8%
Step into Ian Martin’s home, and his love for New York City is evident. There’s even a ‘New Yorker’ poster hanging on the hall. “I love the people, that’s why it was so awesome to work for them,” Martin said. For three years, Martin...
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
hobokengirl.com
32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Labor Day weekend is great news on its own but for everything else — we’ve rounded up all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Six26 honors transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson; Prato Bakery is expanding to Jersey City Heights; 400 people attend Hoboken’s Spaghetti Dinner Block Party; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
West Indian American Day Parade back in full force since pandemic
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
fox5ny.com
Video: Driver drags 78-year-old woman out of Access-A-Ride car
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after the driver of an Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn apparently assaulted an elderly passenger. The incident was caught on camera by Ezra Halawani, who began recording the argument between the pair with his phone. According to Halawani, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, told him...
Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems
Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
cityandstateny.com
A timeline on the closure of Rikers Island
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday expressed doubt that Rikers Island could close by the 2027 deadline set during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s tenure, because, Adams said, the jail was full of violent criminals who couldn’t safely be let out. “I need the folks that are...
hudsontv.com
Report: WNY Stabbing Sunday Afternoon at Pupusa Festival
A Facebook post late this afternoon says there was a stabbing at the Pupusa Festival at 59th Street in West New York. Hudson TV is awaiting confirmation and details from the West New York Police Department. No other details are available at this time. This story will be updated when...
viewing.nyc
Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975
The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NBC News
