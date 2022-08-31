ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot scolds Southwest Airlines passenger for allegedly AirDropping ‘naked pictures’ to entire plane

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Don’t make him turn this plane around.

A pilot with Southwest Airlines was heard scolding a traveler who allegedly AirDropped unsolicited “naked pictures” to other passengers ahead of a recent flight from Houston to Cabo San Lucas.

He also threatened to return the plane to the gate if the nudes didn’t stop.

“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and it’s … vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot can be heard saying in a video shared to TikTok by passenger Teighlor Marsalis last week.

“So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” the pilot added.

The video has since been 2.6 million times.

Marsalis told Nexstar that the plane was preparing to leave on Aug. 24 when the male passenger “AirDropped a nude photo of himself” to everyone else on the plane.

One of the travelers told a flight attendant, who subsequently informed the pilot, Marsalis said. She added that there were no more unsolicited AirDrops for the remainder of the trip.

“The flight made it happily to Cabo with no more nudes!” Marsalis said.

Southwest Airlines provided a statement to Nexstar in response to Marsalis’ viral clip, but declined to share further details or confirm whether any of the passengers were barred from future flights.

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times,” the airline wrote. “When made aware of a potential problem, our Employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

Apple’s AirDrop feature, available on iOS devices, allows users to share photos, videos or files with other Apple devices that are “within Bluetooth and WiFi range.” The sender does not need specific contact information for recipients, though users can choose to restrict unsolicited AirDrops from unknown senders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

