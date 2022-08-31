ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a fashion guru – how to look young no matter your age with your makeup, hair & clothing style

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

COSMETIC procedures aside, there are key areas to focus on that may help you look young, no matter your life stage.

It's all in your makeup, hair, clothes, and more – according to a fashion-savvy woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gy3d8_0hcnPfuN00
Montserrat Varela has shared how to look young no matter your age
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymwoe_0hcnPfuN00
She said that hair and makeup can really make us look older or younger Credit: Getty

Taking to her TikTok, in a video, fashion expert Montserrat Varela said: "Today we're going to talk about how you can look young and modern no matter your age.

"Age and weight are very common excuses I hear all the time amongst my clients in order to excuse themselves from not trying hard enough."

For instance, Varela said that her clients might say that pants don't look good on them because they're not "skinny enough," or that a certain look doesn't suit them because they're not "young anymore."

She continued: "Today we're going to cover how you can look young and modern no matter your age."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLUgx_0hcnPfuN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBtih_0hcnPfuN00

HAIR AND MAKEUP

Varela dove into the importance of hair and makeup.

"Hair and makeup really can make us look older or younger. So, there's a couple of things to take into consideration."

She spoke about "knowing your colors," as this could influence how you come across.

The fashionista stressed that you need to absolutely know what colors to wear and which ones to avoid because it's a "game changer."

For example, if the biggest current trend is going blonde, you should figure out what kind of blonde is going to look good on you, whether blonde is even the right option – and if you should look into other trends in order to look your best.

"So updating yourself with hair and makeup trends is very important. For instance, the way we used to wear our eyebrows in the 90s is so different [from] now. So we've got to be updating ourselves," Varela said.

Varela's next tip was to always incorporate one trending item into your outfit.

"You can have a very plain and simple outfit, but you just need to add one trending item and it's going to be a game changer."

She listed examples of ways you could make your outfit trendy – your purse, the way you roll your sleeves, your pants, your belts, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4mjJ_0hcnPfuN00
A purse is a great trendy addition to an outfit Credit: Stockbyte - Getty

ADD COLOR

The fashion enthusiast moved on to her next tip – adding color.

She said: "Adding color really is going to change even your energy levels. So one day if you're tired, [or] you're not in the mood to do anything, add color on to your look. It's going to be a boost of energy to you and to anyone who looks at you."

"Another tip is to add prints. It can be a dress, it can be a top, it can be with lots of colors, it can be more neutral colors – but prints tend to convey a more happy, jovial carefree image," Varela said.

She noted that it's very important to know what kind of prints flatter your body shape and complexion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxCD0_0hcnPfuN00
Prints tend to convey a more happy, jovial carefree image, according to Varela Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
APPAREL
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde Hair#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fashionista#Clothing#Tiktok
OK! Magazine

Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten

They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19.On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls, with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out." "Our family...
THEATER & DANCE
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
716K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy