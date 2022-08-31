ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller Won’t Be Cut From TIFF Movie, Director Says ‘Nothing Bad Happened’ on Set but Actor Needs ‘Serious Intervention’

By Zack Sharf
The Flash ” is not the only upcoming movie starring Ezra Miller that is being forced to contend with the actor’s recent controversies. The upcoming Toronto International Film Festival will close with the premiere of Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” which features Miller in a small supporting role as a young Salvador Dalí. Ben Kingsley stars in the film more prominently as an older Dalí. Harron confirmed to Vanity Fair that Miller is not being cut out of the film.

“The film was completely finished and wrapped,” Harron said. “It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad behavior during that. But this all happened after the film was not only filmed, but edited and mixed and done. I also felt like everybody shot all those things in good faith. Nothing bad happened during our filming, and the film is the film.”

Harron continued, “I’m not condoning anything they’ve done wrong. I think it doesn’t matter how talented someone is, if they’ve done anything wrong, they have to face it. I also think that clearly this is not just a young star acting out. This is much more serious. This seems like something that needs a serious intervention, which I hope has happened.”

Miller was recently cited in Vermont with felony burglary after state police investigated an incident involving several bottles of alcohol being taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present. The actor made headlines in 2020 after a recording surfaced in which they appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. No charges were filed. The actor was also arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment. In the Hawaii incidents, Miller pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed.

“They turned in a completely realized performance,” Harron said of Miller’s work in her new film. “They were very professional and nice to everybody. There was no trouble or a sign of trouble on set. So it was very upsetting and terrible to read what happened later. Reading this stuff was very sad—very sad for everybody involved. Hopefully they are getting help for what sounds like a very, very serious break.”

Miller apologized for their actions earlier this month in a statement to Variety , writing, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

When TIFF first announced “Dalíland” as its closing night selection, it left Miller out of the press release. Miller’s exclusion led many to wonder if they were being cut out of the movie, but that’s not the case. The film’s cast also includes Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejic, Mark McKenna, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova and Suki Waterhouse. John C. Walsh wrote the screenplay for the film.

