Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face. This happened in the...
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
One Arrested After DUI Crash in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) --The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an early morning DUI crash along I-182 where it meets 395. The suspect car was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, when it slammed into a jersey barrier. The car's driver then fled toward CBC after crossing the highway. Both Pasco Police and BCSO where able to catch up with the suspect and take him into custody. He had outstanding warrants and was under the influence of alcohol. Speed and impairment were said to be factors in the collision.
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The...
Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend
This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
What’s Lurking in This Haunted Library Just 50 Miles From the Tri-Cities?
There have been sightings and rumors that a library in Toppenish Washington is haunted. The Second Floor Of The Toppenish Library Is Closed Off To Patrons. Some claim that the Mary L Goodrich Community Library in Toppenish has some deep dark secrets on the closed second floor. The Mary L...
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust, What’s the Deal?
I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More
Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
New Kennewick Ice Cream Shop Will Soon Be Scooping Up Amazing Flavors
Kennewick's Newest Ice Cream Shop Is Looking At October Opening. There's a new ice cream shop coming to Kennewick and we're pretty excited about it. Sweet Onion Is One Of The Unusual Flavors You'll Find At What's The Scoop. The owners of Poutine Eh? are gearing up for a new...
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
