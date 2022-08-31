ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Stolen cell phone exposes theft at Ranch & Home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people involved with a theft on August 13 at the Kennewick Ranch & Home after a stolen cell phone exposed a larger theft. That day, one Kennewick woman set her phone down as she was shopping...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects

  WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4.   In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face.   This happened in the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

One Arrested After DUI Crash in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) --The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an early morning DUI crash along I-182 where it meets 395. The suspect car was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, when it slammed into a jersey barrier. The car's driver then fled toward CBC after crossing the highway. Both Pasco Police and BCSO where able to catch up with the suspect and take him into custody. He had outstanding warrants and was under the influence of alcohol. Speed and impairment were said to be factors in the collision.
PASCO, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
97 Rock

Missing Cat: Help Tri-Cities Kitty Find Her Feline Boyfriend

This poor little girl kitty misses her boyfriend that has not been seen for almost a week, can you help her?. Roberta describes how sad her kitty is in the post comments. "I made this shareable on my main post and no this is not my kitty, this is my kitties old boyfriend whom she really would have nothing to do with but has been looking at him longingly from the window... Alas perhaps no more."
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Security Camera#Surveillance Cameras
NEWStalk 870

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man injured in machinery accident

WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
WAITSBURG, WA
97 Rock

Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust, What’s the Deal?

I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded

A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
MABTON, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

