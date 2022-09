It was not always pretty, but Kentucky football opened its most hyped season in decades with a 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. The game started on an inauspicious note for Kentucky with Miami driving 75 yards on 13 plays for an opening touchdown. UK needed just more than two minutes to respond with its own five-play, 79-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 6-yard pass from senior quarterback Will Levis to senior tight end Brenden Bates.

2 DAYS AGO