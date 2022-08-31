Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC ALERT – PHOTO: Downed Pole and Wires Shuts Portion of E. Veterans Highway in Jackson
East Veterans Highway (Rt. 527/528) is closed between Bowman Road and Grand Blvd as a result of an accident with a pole and wires down. A detour is in place, however there is significant traffic delays due to volume and the first day of school. School transportation is reporting significant...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive. Traffic is building in the area so please use caution.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENT
Please note that Route 37 is closed in both directions from Bone Hill to Union. Plan alternate routes.
Jackson Traffic Alert: East Vets Crash Slows Traffic on First Day of School
JACKSON, NJ – Traffic along East Veterans Highway in Jackson was detoured from Bowman Road...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION
***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Tinton Falls. No additional information is available at the moment, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DRIVER GETS MAD AT PARKING LOT ATTENDANT AND HITS A PARKED CAR
Police were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of The Boulevard for an angry patron who got into a dispute with the attendant and drove through the lot hitting a parked car. According to an eyewitness the patron had parked in the lot but left for a time and returned and was disputing being charged again.
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE TRYING TO CROSS ROUTE 72
On Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:48 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 72 in the area of Marsha Drive. Investigation indicated Kathryn Loftus, 27 years old of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey was traveling east...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH BEACH: SINKING BOAT PULLED SAFELY ASHORE
Earlier today Monmouth Beach Fire, EMS, Police, Sea Bright Fire, and area partners responded to a boat several miles out and sinking. Luckily there were no injuries, no leaking fuel, and the boat was brought up onto the beach (thanks to the DPW). The boat will be removed by a salvage company.
21-Year-Old Woman Struck While Crossing Route 72 in Manahawkin
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – police in Stafford Township are investigating after a 21-year old woman...
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT OVERTURNED WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel responded to an accident on the 100 block of Five Points Road for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment and an overturned vehicle. Use extreme caution in this area while this accident scene is cleaned up.
Monmouth County traffic fatalities spike; officials urge caution on roads
Following a historically deadly summer on area roads, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging local motorists to exercise additional caution heading into autumn. According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due...
ocscanner.news
ISLAND HEIGHTS: LEAKING WELL CAUSING BASEMENT TO FLOOD
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a broken well that is flooding a basement on Chestnut Street creating a hazardous condition. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 86.6. We have no additional information available at this time. Use caution in the area.
NBC New York
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified
Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
