Brick, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Brick, NJ
Traffic
City
Brick, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION

***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Garden State Parkway northbound in Tinton Falls. No additional information is available at the moment, however, should additional information become available we will update our page.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH BEACH: SINKING BOAT PULLED SAFELY ASHORE

Earlier today Monmouth Beach Fire, EMS, Police, Sea Bright Fire, and area partners responded to a boat several miles out and sinking. Luckily there were no injuries, no leaking fuel, and the boat was brought up onto the beach (thanks to the DPW). The boat will be removed by a salvage company.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE

Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 86.6. We have no additional information available at this time. Use caution in the area.
BRICK, NJ
NBC New York

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified

Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
DUMONT, NJ

