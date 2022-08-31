ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump claims it’s ‘terrible’ how FBI photographed classified materials seized from Mar-a-Lago

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 6 days ago

​Former President Donald Trump blasted ​FBI agents, saying it was “terrible the way” they spread out on the floor of Mar-a-Lago classified documents found in the raid on his home earlier this month — adding it’s a good thing he “declassified” them.

“​Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see​,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday morning.​

“​Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!​,” he added. ​

The Justice Department included a photo of materials in its filing late Tuesday in answer to Trump’s legal team’s motion to name a “special master” to examine the documents found in the Aug. 8 search and separate those covered by “executive privilege.”​

The photo shows a number of documents strewn across the carpeted floor containing brightly colored cover sheets that indicated they are “top secret” or “secret/SCI,” designating them as “sensitive compartmented information,” accessible only to those with the highest security clearances.

Documents containing brightly colored cover sheets that indicate they are “top secret” or “secret/SCI.”
Department of Justice via AP
“​Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!​,” former President Donald Trump wrote of the photo.
Yuki Iwamura

The photo also showed a box filled with framed Time magazine covers.

In its filing in the Southern District of Florida, the Justice Department said the appointment of a special master is “unnecessary” because a government “filter team” has already gone through the documents and separated out any that could be subject to attorney-client privilege.

It also said naming a special master “would significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests” and would “impede” the continuing investigation.

The Justice Department said the appointment of a special master is “unnecessary” because a government “filter team” has already separated out any documents that could be subject to attorney-client privilege.
Jon Elswick/AP

And while Trump said he declassified the documents, the Justice Department said that during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with the former president’s legal team in June, “neither counsel nor the custodian asserted that the former President had declassified the documents or asserted any claim of executive privilege.”

Instead, the filing says Trump’s lawyers handled them in a way suggesting they were still classified.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
