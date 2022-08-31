ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crypto.com suing woman who mistakenly received $7 million refund, bought a home

By David Lazarus
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8YLP_0hcnOA8P00

The technical term is “D’oh!”

Crypto.com, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges and namesake for a certain Los Angeles sports venue, mistakenly sent $7.2 million to an Australian woman instead of the $68 refund she was due.

Now it wants the money back.

Apparently the transfer was made in May 2021 after a Crypto.com employee accidentally typed an account number in the payment amount field.

The woman, identified in the Aussie media as Thevamanogari Manivel, didn’t report the massive overpayment to the company.

Instead, she reportedly moved the money into a different account and splurged more than $890,000 on a five-bedroom home for her sister.

Crypto.com only became aware of the snafu after conducting an audit in December of last year.

The company is now suing to get the money back.

The snickering this situation merits notwithstanding, Crypto.com’s bonehead play serves as a cautionary tale for Americans who may similarly receive money they’re not due.

Bottom line: There’s no “finders keepers” rule in finance.

If you receive funds in error, that doesn’t make the money yours. It’s your responsibility to immediately report any questionable deposits.

If you fail to do so, the depositor is on firm legal ground in first requesting the return of the cash and then pursuing all means to make you shell out.

Do not — repeat, do not — spend any money that you can’t account for. That won’t make it yours.

What it will do is put you in serious financial jeopardy when the bank or crypto exchange or whoever demands to be made whole again.

In Manivel’s case, a freeze was put on her account in February. A court subsequently ordered her to sell the house she purchased and return all the money (with interest) to Crypto.com.

Pennies from heaven is a nice thought.

But the real world doesn’t work that way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California auction house sells 10 pennies for $1.1 million

Did you know America spends more money making pennies than they are actually worth? It’s true. According to Time Magazine, back in 2009 it cost the United States Mint 1.4 cents to produce a single penny. Since then, it’s gotten even more expensive, with some sources putting the price...
IRVINE, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Markets#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Com#Australian#Aussie#Americans
TheStreet

Crypto: Woman Receives $7.1 million While Waiting for $68 Refund

It is a regrettable error which is expensive. This is an error that raises eyebrows and questions the control mechanisms in the crypto industry as a whole. This risky error is likely to push the regulators to tighten their supervision of the main players in the young industry, which is still trying to earn its letters of nobility and to allay the fears of the general public. It is not certain that with this error the evangelists of the crypto space have an additional argument in their fight for a mass adoption of the industry.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

‘One of the most evil people that I have ever dealt with’: former San Bernardino deputy gets 14 years in massive fraud scheme

A former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday for using his law enforcement experience to defraud investors out of millions. Christopher Lloyd Burnell, 51, was also ordered to pay $7. 6 million in restitution by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who called Burnell “one […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy