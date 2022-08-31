Read full article on original website
A Drunken Night Listening to My Chemical Romance Got Robb Flynn Inspired to Write Machine Head Concept Album
Machine Head's Robb Flynn was a recent guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, where he discussed the new album, Of Kingdom and Crown, and how My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade and the popular, ultra brutal anime show Attack on Titan, both inspired him to write his first concept record.
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is ‘One of Many to Come’
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
Alice In Chains Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of ‘Them Bones’ Video Shoot
On September 29, Alice In Chains' classic 1992 album Dirt will turn 30 years old, and the Seattle band are gearing up to celebrate the anniversary in a few big ways. Not only will they be releasing a special deluxe box set commemorating the record (which was their second studio effort, certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA), but over the next 30 days they have also vowed to share in the memories.
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Why Justin Hawkins Grabbed Mic From Brian Johnson at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins has explained why he appeared to wrestle the mic away from AC/DC singer Brian Johnson during their joint performance of AC/DC's "Back in Black" with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London over the weekend. Metallica's Lars Ulrich sat in on drums for the song.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Greta Van Fleet ‘Pretty Far Into’ Next Album, Will Be ‘A Little More Raw’
Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is "pretty far into" their third studio album, and that it'll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band.
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
Who is Sam Ryder, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Singer Who Sang Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’?
Yesterday (Sept. 3), the first of two long-awaited Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts was held at Wembley Stadium, providing the late drummer’s friends, family and fans with a very exciting and emotional event (to say the least). While many illustrious artists participated, vocalist Sam Ryder – who joined the Foo Fighters, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Hawkins’ son, Rufus Taylor, for a superb take on Queen’s “Somebody to Love” – is probably less familiar.
Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Study Shows ‘Hendrix’ Among USA’s Most Common Music-Inspired Baby Names
A new study has revealed the most popular baby names inspired by musicians in the United States. In an ironic twist, rapper DaBaby is not on the list, but iconic rock legend Jimi Hendrix is. Confused.com analyzed U.S. government data of the baby names officially recorded in 2021 and have...
Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden’s Rock in Rio Set
You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song ‘deep fake’
A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Announces Official Autobiography ‘The Lives of Brian’
AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now. The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."
Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration
Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
