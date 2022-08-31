ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Loudwire

Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut

Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica's 'Black Album'

Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Dave Mustaine Says New Megadeth Album Is 'One of Many to Come'

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, discussing the thrash legends' new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!' which is out now. It's "one of many to come," according to the frontman, who seems to be rejuvenated after a lengthy delay in putting out the successor to 2016's Dystopia.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Alice In Chains Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of 'Them Bones' Video Shoot

On September 29, Alice In Chains' classic 1992 album Dirt will turn 30 years old, and the Seattle band are gearing up to celebrate the anniversary in a few big ways. Not only will they be releasing a special deluxe box set commemorating the record (which was their second studio effort, certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA), but over the next 30 days they have also vowed to share in the memories.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
MUSIC
Loudwire

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen's 'Panama'

David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
MUSIC
Loudwire

In This Moment Reimagine 'Blood' Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Who is Sam Ryder, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Singer Who Sang Queen's 'Somebody to Love'?

Yesterday (Sept. 3), the first of two long-awaited Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts was held at Wembley Stadium, providing the late drummer's friends, family and fans with a very exciting and emotional event (to say the least). While many illustrious artists participated, vocalist Sam Ryder – who joined the Foo Fighters, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Hawkins' son, Rufus Taylor, for a superb take on Queen's "Somebody to Love" – is probably less familiar.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Metal Legends Hang Out With Post Malone During Iron Maiden's Rock in Rio Set

You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Architects Struggle With Identity in Crushing New Song 'deep fake'

A "deep fake" is described as a synthetic media where a person's existing image is replaced by someone else's likeness. And if you feel like you're not quite feeling yourself, Architects can relate. The band just dropped a crushing new song titled "deep fake" that plays out questions related to identity and having the faith in yourself to embrace who you are.
MUSIC
Loudwire

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Announces Official Autobiography 'The Lives of Brian'

AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now. The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Loudwire

Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

