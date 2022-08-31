Thanks to a grant administered by the Connecticut State Library, roof repairs are underway at Hagaman Memorial Library. Work began at the library on Sept. 2 and is expected to continue over three to four weeks. While construction is underway, patron parking will be limited to the front part of the library’s parking lot. The back parking lot will be closed, and patrons are advised not to park in the Stop and Shop parking lot bordering the library’s rear lot.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO