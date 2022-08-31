Read full article on original website
Branford Field Hockey Enters Season with Experienced Team
The Branford field hockey team enters the 2022 season featuring a roster filled with experienced players. Head Coach Pete Frye believes that the Hornets have the potential to make their mark at both the SCC and state levels if they can come together and play Branford’s brand of field hockey.
Grace Marx Colonial Dinner Fundraiser in North Branford
The Totoket Historical Society will host its annual Grace Marx Colonial Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9 in two ways this year. Diners may eat in the historic Reynolds-Beers House at the 1 p.m. seating, or dinner can be delivered to patron’s car in the Reynolds-Beers House parking lot from 4 p.m. through 5:45 p.m.
Wage Loss Rift Leads to State Investigation of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef
Staff complaints of non-payment by the owner of Branford’s Donovan’s Reef Restaurant & Catering are under investigation by the Connecticut Department of Labor Division (CTDOL) of Wage and Workplace Standards. In response to a request for information from Zip06/The Sound, CTDOL Communications Director Juliet Manalan said on Sept....
A Final ‘Welcome’
Branford Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez greeted families outside of Mary Tisko School at students returned for the first day of school on Sept. 1. Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the school year after 13 years in his post.
Roof Repairs Underway at Hagaman
Thanks to a grant administered by the Connecticut State Library, roof repairs are underway at Hagaman Memorial Library. Work began at the library on Sept. 2 and is expected to continue over three to four weeks. While construction is underway, patron parking will be limited to the front part of the library’s parking lot. The back parking lot will be closed, and patrons are advised not to park in the Stop and Shop parking lot bordering the library’s rear lot.
Clinton Community Conversations to Tackle Suicide Prevention
Clinton Human Services (CHS) will hold a presentation on one of the top issues facing Clinton: the high rate of suicide in town. The event will be held at the Henry Carter Hull Library on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. When CHS Director David Melillo joined the department in...
Council Hears Pierson Update, Public Hearing to Come
Officials in Clinton are still searching for a use for the now vacant Pierson School property following an Aug. 25 Town Council workshop. While no decisions were made, a future public hearing was promised. The Pierson School, which sits in the heart of town, has been empty for nearly three...
