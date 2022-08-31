ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/2/22–9/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors

CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne

PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”

The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
Obituaries: Ruskanen, Christ, Lee

Matthew Dean Ruskanen: December 1, 1965 – August 29, 2022. Matthew Dean Ruskanen, 56, of Cheyenne, died on August 29, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on December 1, 1965 in Cheyenne. Matt was a journeyman electrician, who loved going to the mountains and fishing. He also loved spending...
Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
Take part in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police and Fire Departments are asking the public to participate in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week. Come to the Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St. this week to donate blood toward either Cheyenne PD or Cheyenne Fire and help those in need.
East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue

Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
WHP Trooper Arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was arrested on August 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the WHP. On May 2, the WHP was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” the release states.
