capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/2/22–9/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
newslj.com
Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors
CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
oilcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
svinews.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
capcity.news
Man arrested by police following stabbing incident Monday at south Cheyenne gas station
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been brought into custody on a felony charge of aggravated assault after being suspected of allegedly stabbing another man Monday night at a gas station. Authorities have arrested Jason Singleton, 26, for his alleged involvement in an incident at the Sinclair/Big D...
1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne
One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Branding Iron Online
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”
The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Ruskanen, Christ, Lee
Matthew Dean Ruskanen: December 1, 1965 – August 29, 2022. Matthew Dean Ruskanen, 56, of Cheyenne, died on August 29, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on December 1, 1965 in Cheyenne. Matt was a journeyman electrician, who loved going to the mountains and fishing. He also loved spending...
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
One Juvenile Dies In Cheyenne Crash, Three Seriously Injured
Cheyenne Police say a Sunday night crash on East Lincolnway has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Cheyenne boy. Three other juveniles were seriously injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. That's according to a CPD news release. While police are still trying to find out what led up...
capcity.news
Take part in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police and Fire Departments are asking the public to participate in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week. Come to the Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St. this week to donate blood toward either Cheyenne PD or Cheyenne Fire and help those in need.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
svinews.com
East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash
CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
capcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Trooper Arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office
CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was arrested on August 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the WHP. On May 2, the WHP was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” the release states.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
capcity.news
Zonta of Cheyenne bringing awareness to human trafficking in the city and state
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though it is often considered an issue in bigger cities, human trafficking is something that unfortunately affects Cheyenne and the rest of the state as well. Denise Parrish, the District 12 Advocacy Chair for Zonta, said that this is something that should be more widely discussed...
