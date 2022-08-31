ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

September sunshine below normal & so are the temps

—Sunshine emerged today–the city received 45% of its possible sun compared to NO SUN Monday (Labor Day)–the coolest Labor Day in 12 years here with a high of just 70-deg. —SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE has been sub-par running just 46% of the normal of 65% of our possible sun. Put...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Midway’s high temperature on September 7, 1985

The latest-in-the season 100-degree temperature ever recorded in Chicago was on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1960. I seem to recall an early September heat wave in 1985 where the official high at O’Hare was 99 degrees on September 7. What was Midway’s high that day?. Thanks,. Greg Buck. St....
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Mild, dry for Labor Day — and the workweek

Monday: Decreasing clouds and mild temps. NE 5-15, G20 mph. Air quality in the Good category in Chicago and most of the Midwest. Highs mid 70s, lower 70s lakeside. Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a few showers. NE 5-10 mph Lows in the mid 60s.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago man sentenced to over 5 years for COVID-19 fraud, loaded gun

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a PPE loan and possessing a loaded handgun. Tyjuan Lighthall, 25, was found with an unlawfully purchased firearm, with an extended magazine, in early 2019 while in Rogers Park. As a previously...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

16-year-old killed in Joliet double shooting

JOLIET, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was grazed in a double shooting late Monday night in Joliet. Just after 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of McDonough Street on the report of shots fired. Police determined that two teen boys, ages 16...
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Man shot, killed inside Antioch apartment

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man was found shot to death inside an Antioch apartment Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and found a 42-year-old shot and killed.
ANTIOCH, IL

