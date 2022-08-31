Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WTVCFOX
Summerville, Georgia residents struggle with water access similar to past crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The water crisis in Summerville, Georgia continues as residents struggle for access to clean water. But this isn't the first time, as two years ago residents found themselves in the same situation. Following severe flooding over the weekend, Summerville residents are wondering why their lives...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Blood Assurance reports shortage following traumas over Labor Day weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Blood Assurance is reporting a significant blood supply shortage after multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the blood center had just a one-day’s supply of the crucial O-negative and O-positive blood types, as well as B-positive blood. They say A-positive...
WTVCFOX
Georgia community helping Summerville residents recover from flooding, water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. The City of Summerville says Mohawk has loaned fans to the City of Summerville to attempt to dry the electric valves inside their Water Treatment Plant. They say one raw water pump is operable, but work continues on two others. Installation is in progress...
WTVCFOX
"Suffering in silence:" Youth suicide rates rising in Tennessee, including Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An alarming trend tracked by the CDC shows suicide rates increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018 for those between the ages of 10 and 24. After a global pandemic and social isolation, experts are looking into how this affects youth, including here in Hamilton County.
WTVCFOX
Chattooga County flooding: What you should do if your home has water damage
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Chattooga County dealt with severe flooding over the weekend. Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Chattooga and Floyd Counties. With several home owners dealing with water damage, we take a look at what can be done if this happens to...
WTVCFOX
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
WTVCFOX
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
Grundy County Herald
New sheriff begins term with 19 fewer employees
Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office changed command at midnight, Sept. 1. Sheriff Heath Gunter started his term with 19 fewer deputies, corrections officers and administrative positions than were on the job the day prior. Among those who quit were: 12 patrol officers, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff. Gunter inherited a department with three patrol officer positions and three corrections officer positions that were open.
wrganews.com
Updated list of Floyd County road closings
– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls shooting at Chattanooga strip mall over the weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What should have been a weekend off was instead a busy one for Chattanooga police with several calls involving firearms. Police say a person was dropped off at a hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries. And someone else reported that someone took their vehicle and cellphone at...
WTVCFOX
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police investigate Monday morning carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a person was held at gunpoint and robbed Monday morning. It happened in the 2700 block of East 21st Street. Police met with the victim, who said the suspects took his car and cellphone while pointing a gun at him. The suspects then...
WTVCFOX
Couple honoring daughter's legacy with organization helping other families through grief
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Labor day 6-years-ago was a devastating loss for Amy and Jason Carter as their daughter Katie Beth was killed in a car-crash. They say it's a pain they want to use for good. Amy had said to me, actually, the night of Katie's accident that she...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in it stopped by postal inspectors
A DeKalb County man was arrested after a package with 10 pounds of methamphetamine inside was stopped by postal inspectors.
