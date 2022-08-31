ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Connecticut State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists

Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Umass
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9 The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection

DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nationwide survey ranks 13 U of M Medical School programs among top 10 in their categories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A nationwide survey ranked 13 University of Michigan Medical School programs among the top 10 in their specific categories. The 2022 Doximity Residency Navigator survey ranked Michigan’s surgery program No. 1 out of 345 residency programs. Otolaryngology ranked No. 2 out of 128 programs, and urology ranked No. 2 out of 246 programs.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy