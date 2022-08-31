Read full article on original website
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
Michigan Football: It’s night and day at the quarterback spot
It isn’t an overreaction, Michigan football has a quarterback that makes this team better and one that limits the offense. In Michigan’s thumping of Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at the Big House, it was obvious the Wolverine offense looked better with one quarterback under center. How did...
Michigan’s starting QB job is now J.J. McCarthy’s to lose
Heading into fall camp, I assumed that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would eventually name Cade McNamara as the Wolverines’ Week 1 starting quarterback over J.J. McCarthy, and I was ok with that, even though my belief was that McCarthy was the more talented signal caller, especially from a physical standpoint.
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists
Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
Tudor Dixon is 'the opposite of progress for women,' this Ann Arbor voter writes
Though she's an ardent feminist, online publisher Amanda Uhle of Ann Arbor draws no joy from the fact that "for the first time in Michigan’s history, the two major-party candidates for governor are women," she writes at The Washington Post. Rather than a sign of progress, she sees Tudor...
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
How to watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Michigan 12-2; Colorado State 3-9 The Michigan Wolverines and the Colorado State Rams will face off at noon ET Sept. 3 at Michigan Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. After a 12-2 record last year and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado State has set their aspirations higher this season.
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Lions QB partners with Detroit high school to launch clothing collection
DETROIT – Lions quarterback Jared Goff has partnered with Detroit students in a new clothing collection collaboration. The collection launched this week, and you may have heard about it in the most recent episode of the HBO documentary “Hard Knocks.”. All the t-shirts, hoodies and hats that are...
Mel Tucker speaks on 2 key injuries for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan. However, the Spartans didn’t leave the game without some injuries. Both S Xavier Henderson and LB Darius Snow dealt with injuries before the game was over. Henderson was seen in a boot on the sidelines, and Snow left the game early.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
Nationwide survey ranks 13 U of M Medical School programs among top 10 in their categories
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A nationwide survey ranked 13 University of Michigan Medical School programs among the top 10 in their specific categories. The 2022 Doximity Residency Navigator survey ranked Michigan’s surgery program No. 1 out of 345 residency programs. Otolaryngology ranked No. 2 out of 128 programs, and urology ranked No. 2 out of 246 programs.
