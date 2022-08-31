Read full article on original website
Bixby Public Schools breaking ground on new high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools will break ground on a huge expansion for its high school Tuesday. According to the district, it will house 2,000 students each day, which will be made possible with 60 new classrooms along with state-of-the-art collaborative and technology spaces. The design features...
Scooter's Coffee offering free drinks for teachers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 7, Scooter's Coffee is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Day. Scooter's says that teachers are not only passionate about what they do, but exemplify the company's core values of integrity, love, humility, and courage. Teachers may receive a free drink of any size when...
Bridge replacement project begins in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin a bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 in Muskogee on Tuesday. The eastbound and westbound lanes of the U.S. 62 bridge over the Arkansas River will be replaced. During construction, traffic will be limited to one lane in...
Should Tulsa taxpayers pay $100K for PGA security?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On the golf course, when players are about to take a shot, silence is golden, but at City Hall, there was no keeping quiet on the topic of whether the city should pick up part of the $225,000 security bill from the recent PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
Tulsa County Commissioners vote to extend burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners voted to approve the extension of the burn ban. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate for continuing the ban per the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law. Although recent rains have helped, the total is still under the...
Tulsa Performing Arts Center launches new website
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced the launching of its new website on August 29. The hope is that the new site will make buying tickets a simpler process as well as tell the story of the TPAC as a nonprofit entity better than previously.
Greenwood community comes together for 3rd annual Grill Master Cook-off
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kings of barbeque prepared for the Step Up to the Grill on Greenwood, Grill Master Cook-off. This is the third year of the event. More than $4,000 in cash and prizes were up for grabs for 21 teams from all over Oklahoma. There were three...
Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
One dead after triple shooting in Tahlequah
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tahlequah Public Schools has confirmed Tahlequah High School students were involved in the shooting. The school said counselors will be at school through the rest of the week to meet with faculty and staff affected by the incident. Read the full letter below:. ---
LaFortune Park hosts first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From Sept. 2-4, the first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic is bringing hundreds of people to the LaFortune Park Tennis Center. Over 350 players from Oklahoma and surrounding states are participating in the event, making it the largest pickleball tournament event in the region. The event...
GRDA police identify 21-year-old Tulsa man who drowned in Illinois River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has identified 21-year-old Andrix Sangerman of Tulsa as the man who drowned in the Illinois River Monday Afternoon. According to police, Sangerman was unable to swim and drowned while wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public...
'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
Tulsa Ballet to hold children's auditions for The Nutcracker
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Ballet is holding auditions for children's roles in The Nutcracker. Friday, September 9 from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. and Saturday, September 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., children can tryout for a role at the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education at the Brookside Campus.
Grand River Dam Authority police recover body from Illinois River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department say they recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the Illinois River. The body was found on Monday, September 5 around 2 p.m. in approximately nine-and-a-half feet of water. GRDA Police say the man could not swim.
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
Police struggle to investigate after 2 shot in south Tulsa neighborhood
UPDATE: Tulsa police say they have a lot more questions than answers after a shooting this morning. Investigators said the victims and the family who live in the residence near 77th and Yale wouldn't cooperate. Around 5 a.m., police say a woman called about two men who broke into the...
Tulsa SPCA in 'urgent need' of donations after 34 dogs surrendered from hoarded home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA says it's in "urgent need for support" after a large number of dogs were surrendered due to a hoarding situation. The organization was recently asked to help authorities with a case where 34 small dogs were struggling in a hoarded home. The owner willingly surrendered the dogs.
Firefighters battle blaze near north Tulsa scrapyard
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire near East Pine Street and North Trenton Avenue Monday. The fire formed behind a scrapyard at Pine Street Auto Recyclables and Salvage. It is currently unknown how the fire started. Pine Street and the railroad tracks behind were...
