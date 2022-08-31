Raiders practice squad signing tracker

We’ve cleared the waiver portion of the cutdowns. Now the team can begin signing players to their practice squad. There will ultimately be 16 players on the squad, many of whom will be from players they had in camp and waived, but some may come over from other teams’ cuts.
When undrafted free agent, USFL MVP, and preseason sensation KaVontae Turpin finally takes the field in an NFL game that counts, he’ll be wearing the number made iconic by another longshot who also emerged from relative obscurity, one who went on to become a fan favorite, a household name, and a Cowboys legend.
The Kansas City Chiefs have four talented running backs on the 53-man roster — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Ronald Jones and Isiah Pacheco. With the need for seven inactive players for games, it’s highly unlikely that all four players will be active come Sunday. So how will the...
The New England Patriots are reportedly adding to their receivers room by signing former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news on Monday. Treadwell, who was selected with the No. 23 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota...
As first reported by Darin Gantt on Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released defensive end Drew Jordan from their practice squad. Jordan signed with Carolina as an undrafted rookie on June 1. Although he’d be lost in the shuffle of last week’s big cutdown, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder made it back to the practice squad soon after.
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
For a generation of fans, watching No. 22 take a seemingly futile up-the-gut run, bounce it to the outside, and suddenly streak down the field on a long touchdown score became a commonplace sight that helped define the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. History is repeating itself. Only now it’s...
Everyone loves a good mystery, and there have been none better than current NFL free agent Dont’a Hightower’s locker being kept intact in the New England Patriots’ locker room. The 32-year-old linebacker, who helped lead the defensive charge in the second-half of a dynasty that has spanned...
The Houston Texans kickoff their 2022 campaign against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium. The AFC South showdown represents an opportunity for the Texans to reset the narrative surrounding the franchise and also amplify the optimism that has swept the Bayou City since the promotion of Lovie Smith to coach.
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
On Monday, Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels officially offered five-star forward/guard Trentyn Flowers. They became the latest team to offer the talented recruit and soon they will learn their fate in his recruitment.
Flowers is set to cut his list of 27 offers down to a final six in October, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports. The recruit will narrow that list down to 6 on October 13th, over a month after he was offered by the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-9 Flowers has already visited West Virginia and is slated to visit Duke, Arkansas, Memphis, Kansas, Michigan, and Oregon...
A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
Expectations remain quite high for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite the roster undergoing some significant changes this offseason. While key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu are no longer on the team, many are placing their faith in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to lead the way to a successful season.
The Carolina Panthers put their offensive line through a major overhaul this offseason. And it turns out, they could’ve hauled in even more. In a recent profile by Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated, retired center JC Tretter revealed that the Panthers were on his shortlist of teams he wanted to sign with shortly after being released by the Cleveland Browns back in the spring. In fact, the Panthers were at the tippy top of that preferred and very exclusive company.
Cheer up Ohio State fans. There’s more than one way to win football games, and the Buckeyes showed some toughness in beating a top-five Notre Dame squad that came to play. It was a better effort up front than what we saw at times last season on defense, and that’s something to hang your hat on.
The Denver Broncos brought in five players for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Denver hosted quarterback Carson Strong and wide receivers Bailey Gaither, Tyshaun James, Reggie Roberson, Vyncient Smith at the team’s UCHealth Training Center. After the tryout, Smith was signed to the practice squad.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made one huge change to it’s official depth chart on Tuesday. After releasing one version on Monday, the team switched this up on Tuesday and put out a new one with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as the No. 2 quarterback and Mason Rudolph as the No. 3 quarterback.
The Eagles are set for the first practice of the regular season on Wednesday, and as the team starts preparation for the Lions, an unofficial depth chart was revealed Tuesday morning. Philadelphia operates with some secrecy, so the depth chart is listed as unofficial, but it gives insight into who’ll...
The constant movement on the Cleveland Browns roster can be dizzying. GM Andrew Berry doesn’t like to keep things status quo, especially at the bottom of the 53-man roster. Monday, we got confirmation that OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James were signing with the team which led to the Browns waiving OL Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk.
