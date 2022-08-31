ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders practice squad signing tracker

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Siyvv_0hcnMlWk00

We’ve cleared the waiver portion of the cutdowns. Now the team can begin signing players to their practice squad. There will ultimately be 16 players on the squad, many of whom will be from players they had in camp and waived, but some may come over from other teams’ cuts.

We track all the moves here.

LB Curtis Bolton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeEoh_0hcnMlWk00
Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris (36) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason addition returns to the practice squad according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

QB Chase Garbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ct6js_0hcnMlWk00
Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) is flushed out of the pocket during a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie out of Cal returns to the practice squad as expected according to Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

WR Dillon Stoner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zm3Yb_0hcnMlWk00
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner during practice at the NFL football team’s practice facility Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Member of Raiders practice squad last season returns for another go as first reported by Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

T Bam Olaseni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgqL7_0hcnMlWk00
Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The undrafted rookie returns to Raiders practice squad per PFF’s Doug Kyed.

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRJY7_0hcnMlWk00
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa #69 of the Las Vegas Raiders sacks quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame flashed in preseason and earns a sign back onto Raiders practice squad a source tells me.

CB Bryce Cosby

The undrafted rookie returns to the practice squad per source.

Eight other players announced

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release DE Drew Jordan from practice squad

As first reported by Darin Gantt on Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released defensive end Drew Jordan from their practice squad. Jordan signed with Carolina as an undrafted rookie on June 1. Although he’d be lost in the shuffle of last week’s big cutdown, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder made it back to the practice squad soon after.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Hroniss Grasu
Person
Matthias Farley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target set to cut down list in October

On Monday, Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels officially offered five-star forward/guard Trentyn Flowers. They became the latest team to offer the talented recruit and soon they will learn their fate in his recruitment. Flowers is set to cut his list of 27 offers down to a final six in October, he told Travis Branham of 247Sports. The recruit will narrow that list down to 6 on October 13th, over a month after he was offered by the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-9 Flowers has already visited West Virginia and is slated to visit Duke, Arkansas, Memphis, Kansas, Michigan, and Oregon...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tabbed as 'heavy favorite' for CPOY

A lot of folks have forgotten exactly who Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is. But not Peter King. In his latest edition of “Football Morning in America,” the NBC Sports scribe ran down his predictions for the 2022 season. And among those forecasts was his selection for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award—an honor he sees McCaffrey taking home after going through a pair of disappointing seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Practice Squad#Tracker#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Pff#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JC Tretter included Panthers, Cowboys on shortlist of teams he'd sign with

The Carolina Panthers put their offensive line through a major overhaul this offseason. And it turns out, they could’ve hauled in even more. In a recent profile by Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated, retired center JC Tretter revealed that the Panthers were on his shortlist of teams he wanted to sign with shortly after being released by the Cleveland Browns back in the spring. In fact, the Panthers were at the tippy top of that preferred and very exclusive company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Paul Finebaum ranks his top four teams after Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has ranked his top four teams after most of the Week 1 action. Week 1 featured some impressive performance and some close calls. The SEC looked particularly strong. Florida upset No. 8 Utah in a 29-26 win. The conference has not lost yet (with the Florida State-LSU game left). That will change next week as conference play begins for the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy