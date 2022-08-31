TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is expected to receive nearly $10 million as part of a multistate agreement with JUUL Labs. This is part of the resolution of a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The settlement would force JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms limiting their marketing and sales practices.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO