Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike midweek, cold front arrives this weekend
High pressure is camped out to our west, allowing a warm and dry pattern to take hold of the forecast. Overnight lows fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight with starry skies. Morning lows will be more comfortable to the northwest with low humidity. A passing cloud or two will be possible.
KSN.com
Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
KSN.com
Mural Monday To The Stars at the State Fair
This week’s #MuralMonday celebrate our great state of Kansas and is conveniently located at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. With the state fair kicking off this week we thought it was the perfect time to celebrate this beautiful work of work representing our state and done by a local artist.
KSN.com
Kansas reaches $9.8M settlement with JUUL labs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state of Kansas is expected to receive nearly $10 million as part of a multistate agreement with JUUL Labs. This is part of the resolution of a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. The settlement would force JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms limiting their marketing and sales practices.
Comments / 0