Robert Bowdle
6d ago
Getting Deirdra to talk isn't going to get people to pay to watch the show. the storylines have gotten lame....bad writers I guess
7
Laurie Shaver Rose
5d ago
Watched for 40 years. Yes I’m old! I already pay a lot for cable so I don’t intend to pay to continue watching DOOL. Goodbye Deirdre!
6
Michael Webb
5d ago
We already pay for cable TV. This is just another way for these big companies to get more money out of others. 🤨
6
Comments / 12