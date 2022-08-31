ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders can be good, but not great

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

The Washington Commanders may have a new name, but they're looking like the same old Redskins that have been mediocre since last winning a Super Bowl 30 years ago.

Preseason may not count, but first impressions showed the same defensive woes that plagued the team in a 7-10 season. The line can't get home, secondary didn't handle zone coverage and linebackers are the hole in the middle of the donut. Even worse, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been disappointingly unable to be ready for opponents' first drive or make in-game changes.

Hopes for a playoff contender this fall seem overly optimistic. Granted, the schedule is easier, but there are no easy games in the NFL. The league gave Washington its two softest opponents in Jacksonville and Detroit, but the former upgraded greatly over the offseason and the latter has a dangerous passer.

Mostly, this season has a feel of disappointment looming. Indeed, its prime running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday . Thankfully, he's OK, but Robinson is at best out for the season's start. That's a big blow even for a team that will pass heavily.

Washington pivoted to filling offensive needs over the offseason and found no answers to its linebacking corps while looking thin at cornerback. End Chase Young is still at least a month away from playing so the line can't completely bail out the back seven no more than last season.

Overall, the roster seems marginally better, especially on offense. It can be greatly improved if quarterback Carson Wentz plays a redemption tour. But, it will take good team health and luck for Washington to be a playoff contender, neither of which the Commanders received in recent years.

Coach Ron Rivera has taken a troubled franchise from awful to decent both in the front office and locker room. But, this is the season to show whether more is possible. The third-year coach has always inspired players following his 2020 cancer diagnosis. But, can this staff lead the team to greatness? That's unknown.

Washington has been mired in mediocrity since 1993 mostly because of coaching changes and poor drafts. The last two drafts appear solid, but the team did little in free agency this offseason. The roster has more good players, but no great players aside from receiver Terry McLaurin and punter Tress Way.

The preseason exposed defensive flaws while the offense hid its planned scheme to avoid judgment. But, even a 2-0 start won't avoid an uphill season. And if this season is a loser, there's a good chance for another rebuild.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

