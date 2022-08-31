The Paris Tigers dominated play in the first half Friday racing out to a 27-0 halftime lead enroute to a 60-16 thrashing of the Lawrenceville Football Indians at Paris Friday night. The hosts amassed 368 yards in total offense on the night and scored in double digits in each quarter to pick the win while holding the Tribe to 210 yards in total offense with only 46 yards rushing. The Indians scored all their points in the 3rd quarter on a Bryant Jenkins 48 yard reception for Leyton Ivers and a 3 yard run by Hayden Frey in the loss. With the loss, the Indians fall to 0-2 overall and in the Little Illini Conference (LIC) while Paris improved to 1-1 overall and in the LIC. The Indians return home next Friday to host the Newton Eagles at Ed Loeb Field. Elsewhere in the LIC Newton 11 Casey-Westfield 8.

