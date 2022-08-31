Read full article on original website
GOLF INDIANS TIE FOR 9TH AT OLNEY INVITE
The Lawrenceville-Red Hill Golf Indians tied for 9th in the team standings for the 2022 Olney (Richland Co) Boys Invitational Tournament played Friday at the Richland Golf Club. First place went to the host Tigers with a 319 team total with Effingham St Anthony second with 333, Teutopolis third with 348 and both Flora and Paris tying for fourth with 349. The Indians scored 372 and tied with Robinson for ninth. Medalist on the day was Alex Nealis of the champion Tigers with a low round of 72. The 2022 Olney Girls Invitational Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday September 7th also at the Richland Golf Club.
FOOTBALL INDIANS MAULED BY TIGERS
The Paris Tigers dominated play in the first half Friday racing out to a 27-0 halftime lead enroute to a 60-16 thrashing of the Lawrenceville Football Indians at Paris Friday night. The hosts amassed 368 yards in total offense on the night and scored in double digits in each quarter to pick the win while holding the Tribe to 210 yards in total offense with only 46 yards rushing. The Indians scored all their points in the 3rd quarter on a Bryant Jenkins 48 yard reception for Leyton Ivers and a 3 yard run by Hayden Frey in the loss. With the loss, the Indians fall to 0-2 overall and in the Little Illini Conference (LIC) while Paris improved to 1-1 overall and in the LIC. The Indians return home next Friday to host the Newton Eagles at Ed Loeb Field. Elsewhere in the LIC Newton 11 Casey-Westfield 8.
FOOTBALL SALUKIS HOME OPENER
The 1-0 Red Hill Football Salukis open their 2022 home football schedule Saturday evening as they host the 1-0 Shelbyville Rams at Red Hill Jr/Sr High School Football Field. Both teams were winners in their openers last week- the Salukis 30-0 over Cerro Gordo and Shelbyville 38-14 over Toledo (Cumberland). Catch all the action on the Legend 99.3 FM and AM 910 with Stewart Brooking and Ryan Shick beginning with the pregame at 5:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff at 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL INDIANS MAKE FIRST ROAD TRIP
The Lawrenceville Football Indians make their first and longest road trip of the season Friday as they head north to Paris to face the Tigers in Little Illini Conference (LIC) play. Both teams are 0-1 after losing their openers last week-the Tribe 36-34 to Olney (Richland Co) and Paris 19-7 to the Casey-Westfield Warriors at Casey. Catch the contest on Lite 103 WAKO beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. CDT and the kickoff at 7 with Steve Anderson and Bill Richardson on the call.
LADY VOLLEYBALL SALUKIS FALL AT HOME
The Red Hill Lady Volleyball Salukis lost both the JV and Varsity matches to the visiting Oblong Lady Panthers Thursday at Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Gym in Bridgeport. The JV were beaten 10-25, 6-25 and the Varsity lost 9-25, 15-25. They return to action Friday as they head west to Sandoval.
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
CUBS PREEMPTED BY INDIAN FOOTBALL
Due to coverage of Lawrenceville Indian football Friday at Paris, the first game of the Chicago Cubs-St Louis Cardinals three game series at Busch Stadium in St Louis will not be heard on Lite 103 WAKO. Coverage of the Cubs continues Saturday with game two. The pregame show will air at 5:40 p.m. CT with the first pitch at 6:15.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARRESTS
The Lawrence County Sheriffs Department Thursday arrested 43 year old Jeffrey Cornwell of rural Bridgeport on 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail and was being held there on $35,000 bond. They also charged 37 year old Joshua Hall of West York Illinois for Driving While License Suspended after a traffic stop. He was released after posting $2500 bond.
THREE SENTENCED TO PRISON
Lawrence County States Attorney Michael Strange has announced that three people were sentenced to prison terms this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court. 52 year old Steven Workman of Vincennes Indiana pled guilty to Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon, a Class 3 Illinois Felony and was given 2 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). 36 year old Amber Rogers of Bridgeport was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was placed on probation, but violated the terms and was given 2 1/2 year in the IDOC. 45 year old Kristi Richards of Lawrenceville was charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Illinois Felony. She was also placed on probation, but violated the terms and was handed 4 years in the IDOC with 1 year of mandatory supervised release. All three must pay all court imposed fines and assessments.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) report 30 Illinois counties rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 spread. Among those counties in southeastern Illinois are Lawrence, Clark, Coles, Edgar, Crawford, Wabash and Wayne. 60 counties are rated at Medium Level. The IDPH is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new bivalent booster shots for COVID-19 that have been authorized by the CDC. Those updated booster shots are expected to become available for distribution starting next week. More than 69% of Illinois total population is fully vaccinated according to the latest CDC statistics while the most recent Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) numbers show that 41.5% of the total Lawrence County population is fully vaccinated.
