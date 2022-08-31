Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
DNR looking for driver of SUV in investigation into cause of wildfire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County. The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire...
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Hit-and-run suspect injured in separate crash on I-90 at Dodson Road
GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a hit-and-run was injured in a separate crash. The suspect has not been named, but the crash happened on westbound I-90 at Dodson. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver suffered minor injuries. A tweet...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
kpq.com
Overloaded Trailer Likely Cause of Thursday Pear Incident
Thousands of pears are lost after an accident on Highway 2 just east of Cashmere left the roadway covered in fruit Thursday. Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said a truck hauling a trailer of pears was likely overload as it traveled westbound. Eventually the trailer hitch broke, leaving the trailer only holding on by the safety chains and causing the trailer to jackknife back and forth on the road.
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
ncwlife.com
Smoke hanging over the Wenatchee Valley hasn't yet caused serious issues
Fires burning to the north have sent smoke into the Wenatchee Valley this week that caused hazy skies but few serious air quality issues. The state Department of Ecology reported this morning that most of North Central Washington was experiencing moderate air quality, with Cashmere just edging just into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
KXLY
Level 3 evacuations issued for fire burning near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. — An active wildfire has prompted Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — for people living six miles from Chelan. Those living on Windy Ridge Lane, Horizon Lane and 1224 Union Valley Road and above are advised to evacuate immediately. Level 2 evacuations —...
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
ncwlife.com
Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
kpq.com
NCW Libraries is Assembling Their Teen Council
NCW Libraries is looking for teens interested in serving their Teen Library Council. Teens between grades 8-12 within Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties are eligible for this opportunity. Council responsibilities include participating in monthly library meetings, help develop content for social media and the library’s website, judge teen...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee police seek suspect in theft of bike from outside school
Wenatchee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a bike Wednesday from outside Pioneer Middle School. Police say the bike is a lime green Trek Marlin 5. “This man appeared to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, dark hat, and a black backpack,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on social media. “We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back!”
kpq.com
Red Flag Warning for Extreme Heat and Smoke for North Central Washington
A Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and wind, bringing the risk for extreme wildfire activity. The National Weather Service station in Spokane forecast extreme hot and dry weather conditions for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties. Friday will have a high of...
kpq.com
Cascade Orchard Bridge Closed for a Month
Starting September 6, the 57-year-old Cascade Orchard Bridge in Leavenworth will be closed for a month as contractors work to fix the deck and add new sidewalks. This week, contractors will pour concrete for the new 4-foot-wide sidewalks on the bridge, along with a new concrete overlay for the bridge deck.
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
Moses Lake woman, 42, missing since going on hiking trip
EPHRATA, Wash. — Law enforcement across Grant County is searching for 42-year-old Lyudmila Kibukevich, a woman from the Moses Lake area who left for a hiking trip on Sunday and hasn’t returned home. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Kibukevich is identifiable by her brown eyes and...
KING-5
Soap Lake, Washington is home to the world's worst golf course
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Smack dab in the middle of the state of Washington, you will find the city of Soap Lake, a slice of heaven for the thousands of people who visit and live there. But the lakeside retreat is also home to what just might be the golf course from hell.
ifiberone.com
Grant County to put on its first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday
Renew Behavioral Health and Wellness (formerly Grant Integrated Services) and the Grant County Health District plan to pull off Grant County's first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The two entities will host Overdose Awareness Day as an event at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.
