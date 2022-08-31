Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Ohio Super 25: Glenville, Centerville move up after Week 3 statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast, Central and Southwest Ohio saw big Week 3 games that have ramifications for playoff points and the latest Ohio Super 25, which ranks high school football teams regardless of division. Glenville left Avon with a 27-21 win that jumps the Division IV state hopeful 13...
How to can, freeze pickle and preserve the harvest from your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The season of harvest is here. If your garden has been successful, you may have more produce than you know what to do with. (And if it has been a disappointing season, the silver lining is you don’t have to find yet another way to prepare zucchini or cabbage.)
Jill Koski stepping down as head of Holden Forests & Gardens to take similar role at Chicago-area arboretum
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Holden Forests & Gardens announced Tuesday that its president and CEO, Jill Koski, is stepping down after five years at the helm to take on the same rolls at Morton Arborteum in the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Illinois. The move will also take Koski closer to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Cedar Point is shutting down Top Thrill Dragster for good
SANDUSKY, Ohio -- After more than a year of speculation, Cedar Point has made it official. Top Thrill Dragster, at least in its current form, is closing permanently. “After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired,” Tony Clark, the amusement park’s director of communications at Cedar Point, tweeted on Tuesday. “However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.”
Remote-controlled trash gobblers to be deployed along Lake Erie to collect plastic waste on land and in water
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stewards of the Lake Erie shoreline will be getting some remote-controlled help when it comes to cleaning up marinas and beaches. Slated for arrival in the Cleveland area within the next month or so are two unmanned, trash-gobbling devices. One will scour and rake sandy beaches to remove bits of plastic and other debris. The other will skim across the water in such places as North Coast Harbor and do the same.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New historical play in Avon Lake takes audiences back to the Roaring 20s
AVON LAKE, Ohio – Many have heard of the days of the Roaring 20s. It was the turn of the 20th century, and in that decade the American economy was booming. So was alcohol production. Then prohibition hit and alcohol in the whole country was outlawed. Some say, “Oh,...
Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet: Send us your photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio State football season is officially underway, launched with a Buckeye victory Saturday against Notre Dame. We are also celebrating the start of football season with a bit of Buckeye fun of our own. We’re on the hunt for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet in the land.
Mexican gray wolf scaled its way to freedom in brief escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An endangered Mexican gray wolf that managed to breach an “outdoor, off-exhibit containment area” at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Monday morning did so by climbing its way out. The wolf escaped by “scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of...
A guide to moving: Tips for making a much dreaded task less painful
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At some point in our adult lives, we have all moved from one dwelling to another, right? And some of us equate that task with the sound of a dentist’s drill. But you can make moving less painful -- even enjoyable. Mike Peterson, a moving consultant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Rolling through Nova Scotia: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While RVing their way through beautiful Nova Scotia, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach find a hidden gem of a campground near Cape Breton Island. The Hyclass Ocean Campground is on route to Cape Breton Highlands National Park and the spectacular 186-mile-long Cabot Trail drive. It’s ideal for trailers, fifth wheels, pop-ups, tents and motorhomes. It’s also very affordable.
Cleveland National Air Show goes on despite rain and late grounding of the Blue Angels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland National Air Show forged on Sunday, even as light rain and heavy clouds over Burke Lakefront Airport threatened the start of the second of three flying days over the Labor Day weekend and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were forced to cancel their performance because of unsafe flying conditions.
Bratenahl mansion was once home to ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
Developers propose subdivision off Snowville Road east of Ohio 21 in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Summer Wind Drive resident, partnering with Petros Development Group in Broadview Heights, has proposed a residential subdivision off the north side of Snowville Road east of Brecksville Road. Kirk Doskocil, with Greg Modic, president of land development with Petros, presented two options for the subdivision to...
Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries hosts Honor Roll Dinner Sept. 18
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- At its Sept. 18 Honor Roll Dinner, the Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries (FFHL) will recognize two lifelong contributors to literacy and education -- both musical and hearing-impaired. The celebration will be held in the newly renovated Coventry Library Branch. Honored will be Rose...
St. Edward, Chardon, Glenville hold No. 1 rankings in first AP high school football state poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After wins decided by one possession allowed each to stay undefeated last week, St. Edward, Chardon and Glenville each were voted as the state’s best team in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season. St. Edward took down...
Looking ahead to Browns vs. Panthers: Ashley Bastock, Tom Withers, Scott Petrak on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram, Tom Withers...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0