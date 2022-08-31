ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Cedar Point is shutting down Top Thrill Dragster for good

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- After more than a year of speculation, Cedar Point has made it official. Top Thrill Dragster, at least in its current form, is closing permanently. “After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired,” Tony Clark, the amusement park’s director of communications at Cedar Point, tweeted on Tuesday. “However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.”
Remote-controlled trash gobblers to be deployed along Lake Erie to collect plastic waste on land and in water

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stewards of the Lake Erie shoreline will be getting some remote-controlled help when it comes to cleaning up marinas and beaches. Slated for arrival in the Cleveland area within the next month or so are two unmanned, trash-gobbling devices. One will scour and rake sandy beaches to remove bits of plastic and other debris. The other will skim across the water in such places as North Coast Harbor and do the same.
Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet: Send us your photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio State football season is officially underway, launched with a Buckeye victory Saturday against Notre Dame. We are also celebrating the start of football season with a bit of Buckeye fun of our own. We’re on the hunt for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet in the land.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Rolling through Nova Scotia: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – While RVing their way through beautiful Nova Scotia, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach find a hidden gem of a campground near Cape Breton Island. The Hyclass Ocean Campground is on route to Cape Breton Highlands National Park and the spectacular 186-mile-long Cabot Trail drive. It’s ideal for trailers, fifth wheels, pop-ups, tents and motorhomes. It’s also very affordable.
