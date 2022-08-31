ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Jujubeeme
3d ago

so what... you can murder someone in Washington state and they'll let you go free... mail theft, meh!

kpug1170.com

Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
BELLINGHAM, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Shoplifting suspect strollers out the door

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer patrolling a large retail store on Borgen Boulevard noticed a woman pushing a stroller toward the door on the evening of Aug. 25. Several items of unpaid merchandise were clearly draped over the top of the stroller.
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Sequim, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Sequim, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kirkland’s ‘truck-eating’ bridge claims frequent victims

Like a shark fin in the water, the warnings appear quietly before an impending crunch. “Low bridge ahead,” one sign warns drivers on the Kirkland street. Getting closer, another cautions “11'-6"" — the height of the bridge. Even closer now, “OVER HEIGHT MUST TURN RIGHT.”. Once...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
RENTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?

On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.

