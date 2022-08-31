Read full article on original website
Jujubeeme
3d ago
so what... you can murder someone in Washington state and they'll let you go free... mail theft, meh!
Reply(4)
5
Related
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County man pulls knife on teller demanding money
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- It may be irritating to find out you’ve overdrawn on your bank account. But a Whatcom County man found out the hard way that pulling a knife on a teller and demanding money won’t magically make his financial issues disappear. Court documents state that the suspect...
whatcom-news.com
Lakeway Drive car vs bicyclist crash sends 1 to the hospital
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Lakeway Drive under the I-5 overpass about 9:30pm on Saturday, September 3rd, due to a report of a car versus bicyclist collision. Initial radioed reports from the scene were that the victim was located west of the overpass and injured. Bellingham...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Shoplifting suspect strollers out the door
Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. An officer patrolling a large retail store on Borgen Boulevard noticed a woman pushing a stroller toward the door on the evening of Aug. 25. Several items of unpaid merchandise were clearly draped over the top of the stroller.
kpug1170.com
Man arrested for alleged role in violent kidnapping in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A transient man has been arrested for his alleged role in a violent kidnapping in Bellingham. Court documents state that the victim was approached by three suspects- a man and two women- on July 2nd at Sunset Pond. The suspects demanded that the victim tell them the location...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Kitsap County traffic stop nets several guns, drugs and $21,000 in cash
A sheriff’s deputy seized thousands of pills and several pounds of other drugs, three guns and more than $20,000 in cash while making a traffic stop Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted the traffic stop after observing a driver...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff Detectives investigating nine collisions, seven fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 1, 2022—Around 4:45 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office deputies and Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision in the 12200 block of Airport Rd. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after. This is an active investigation. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
Caught on camera: Catalytic converter stolen from car in Mays Pond neighborhood in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A resident in the Mays Pond neighborhood of Bothell reported to police that a thief stole the catalytic converter from their car. It was all caught on home surveillance video. In the video, you can see a Mini Cooper pull up next to the resident’s parked...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kirkland’s ‘truck-eating’ bridge claims frequent victims
Like a shark fin in the water, the warnings appear quietly before an impending crunch. “Low bridge ahead,” one sign warns drivers on the Kirkland street. Getting closer, another cautions “11'-6"" — the height of the bridge. Even closer now, “OVER HEIGHT MUST TURN RIGHT.”. Once...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness told officers...
Suspect in Greenwood chase charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, rape
SEATTLE — A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles while trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing was charged with several crimes on Wednesday. Maygag Ali Warsame is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. According to court...
1 dead after float plane carrying 9 crashes off Whidbey Island
South Whidbey Fire and EMS marine crews are responding to a float plane crash west of Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person died in the crash, according to South Whidbey Fire. According to the United States Coast Guard, eight adults and...
q13fox.com
1 dead, 9 'unaccounted for' following plane crash near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The Coast Guard is responding to a report that a float plane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane went down just before 3.11 p.m. Locals tell FOX 13 News Reporter Matthew Smith that...
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?
On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
Comments / 14