WIBW
Mazie’s Johnson dismantles Topeka High Saturday, 78-7
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State commit and the No. 1 quarterback in the state, Avery Johnson, put on a clinic at Hummer Sports Park Saturday. Mazie made the trip up to Topeka and they didn’t disappoint. Johnson got Maize on the board first just over a minute and 30...
WIBW
Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day set for Sept. 10 at Shawnee North Nature Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day will be taking place from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail at 300 NE 43rd Street. Kids will be able to experience archery, fishing, creek discovery, nature mural painting, and...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks
Teenager Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks was reported missing on July 7, 2022, in Lenexa. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved say she may be in Kansas, but she may travel to Oklahoma or Texas. BREANNA ‘BRE’ MEEKS. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: July 7, 2022. Age...
WIBW
KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As anticipation builds for the first professional women’s soccer stadium in the world, the Kansas City Current announced the official groundbreaking date. The club released additional renderings of the stadium along with marking Oct. 6 as the day of its ceremonial groundbreaking. The KC...
WIBW
Kansas Statistical Abstract releases latest data about Sunflower State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest data including population distribution, voter registration and party affiliation, among other topics like agriculture and education in Kansas are available through the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract. The University of Kansas says the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract is available...
WIBW
New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help connect Kansans to viable apprenticeships to improve workforce participation. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the heels of Labor Day, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed an Executive order to establish the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in the Kansas Department of Commerce.
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
WIBW
Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
WIBW
Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
WIBW
Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.
WIBW
Korean War veterans to be honored at Kansas National Guard Museum event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans of the Korean War and their families have been invited to an event to remember and honor their service, but to also celebrate the 50th anniversary of MASH - a television show based on the war. The Museum of the Kansas National Guard at 125...
WIBW
Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Washburn expands education programs offered at Topeka Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has expanded the education programs it offers to inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility. Washburn University says residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility - an all-women’s prison - now have more opportunities to earn certificates and degrees at Washburn Tech with the expansion of the Second Chance Pell program.
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WIBW
Schmidt backs plan to eliminate sales tax on diapers, feminine hygiene products
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Nominee for Governor and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his plan on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to eliminate the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene. Schmidt says that if he was elected for Kansas governor, he intends to dispose of the sales tax on...
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
