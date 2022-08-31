ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, KS

WIBW

Mazie’s Johnson dismantles Topeka High Saturday, 78-7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State commit and the No. 1 quarterback in the state, Avery Johnson, put on a clinic at Hummer Sports Park Saturday. Mazie made the trip up to Topeka and they didn’t disappoint. Johnson got Maize on the board first just over a minute and 30...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks

Teenager Breanna ‘Bre’ Meeks was reported missing on July 7, 2022, in Lenexa. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved say she may be in Kansas, but she may travel to Oklahoma or Texas. BREANNA ‘BRE’ MEEKS. Missing from: Lenexa, Kan. Missing since: July 7, 2022. Age...
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As anticipation builds for the first professional women’s soccer stadium in the world, the Kansas City Current announced the official groundbreaking date. The club released additional renderings of the stadium along with marking Oct. 6 as the day of its ceremonial groundbreaking. The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas Statistical Abstract releases latest data about Sunflower State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest data including population distribution, voter registration and party affiliation, among other topics like agriculture and education in Kansas are available through the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract. The University of Kansas says the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract is available...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help connect Kansans to viable apprenticeships to improve workforce participation. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the heels of Labor Day, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed an Executive order to establish the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in the Kansas Department of Commerce.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
WIBW

Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old. The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn expands education programs offered at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has expanded the education programs it offers to inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility. Washburn University says residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility - an all-women’s prison - now have more opportunities to earn certificates and degrees at Washburn Tech with the expansion of the Second Chance Pell program.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
WAMEGO, KS

