Brenda Counts
3d ago
Just the stupid Governor trying to get votes again. Why to many job’s out there to get for her to be giving away more money. Make people work again, stop helping people to be lazy.
Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico
Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates—ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939.
New Mexico Environment Department says 98% of residents were breathing clean air
The report is for the fiscal year 2022 (FY22).
The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
Stacker investigated honey bee health in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico has $47 million left to help homeowners fearing foreclosure
A state agency announced this week that it would be merging two pandemic-era programs aimed to keep people housed despite economic upheaval, and officials said that millions are still available for those who need it. The Homeowner Assistance Fund comes out of a $10 billion allocation in the federal American...
theacademyadvocate.com
New Mexico is Failing Inmates
New Mexican inmates are dying unnecessarily, being disenfranchised, and neglected as members of society. The Prison Policy Initiative found that if New Mexico were to be a sovereign nation, it would have the 19th highest per capita incarceration rate in the world. Therefore, it becomes imperative to ensure that such a large proportion of our population are being taken care of, both because it is the ethical approach, and because it is better for the larger community.
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry may be growing too fast
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is quickly becoming a cannabis capital. Recreational cannabis sales are growing and so are the number of stores wanting to sell it. But that growth may soon slow down. Recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico several months ago. Now, there are many businesses that want to open up. “I […]
Fact: In New Mexico, you have a right to wade in public water, even on private land
*Editor’s note: Updated with quotes from Ben Neary SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why New Mexicans aren’t allowed to restrict access to some of their private property. Thursday they explained that the public is allowed to wade through public water, even if the water flows over […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Will carbon capture help clean New Mexico’s power, or delay its transition?
As New Mexico lawmakers were putting the finishing touches on landmark legislation to help workers and communities transition from the closure of the state’s largest coal plant, the city of Farmington had other plans. “We have reached a milestone that few people thought remotely possible,” City Manager Rob Mayes...
New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
rrobserver.com
AAA New Mexico: Statewide pump price drops for Labor Day
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 61 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
spotlightepnews.com
New Mexico is spreading the word about the Affordable Connectivity Program
SANTA FE – Today, The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced it is working to help build customer awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The new long-term benefit helps lower the cost of broadband for eligible households, making the internet more accessible for all New Mexicans.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
The New Mexico State Fair will have its first ever cannabis exhibit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair often introduces something new that will catch the attention of fair-goers. This year is no exception, they are introducing the first ever cannabis exhibit. “Discovering Cannabis” will only be open to people 21 and up. “There’s no consumption, we’re not having any of that here at the […]
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
KCBD
New Mexico wildfires leave Las Vegas facing water shortage
LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The City of Las Vegas has fewer than 20 days left worth of clean drinking water. Pollution and debris left over from the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak fires has contaminated its water supply. On July 27, Mayor Louie Trujillo declared a state of emergency...
KVIA
New Mexico Governor designates $10 Million for abortion clinic in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an Executive Order Wednesday designating $10 Million for the development of a reproductive health center in Doña Ana County that includes abortion services. In the order, Lujan Grisham says many communities in New Mexico do...
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
